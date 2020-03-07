Stoke City player issues passionate message ahead of Hull City clash

Stoke City keeper Jack Butland has sent a passionate message ahead of his side’s clash with Hull City today.

Whilst Michael O’Neill has done a very good job since replacing Nathan Jones, the Potters remain firmly in a relegation battle.

After some relatively good results and improved form, notably against league leaders West Bromwich Albion, whom Stoke beat 1-0 – optimism had changed at the club.

However, they have struggled for consistency, and Stoke are now just one place above the relegation zone heading into the weekend tie with fellow strugglers Hull City.

The Tigers in desperate form, having seen themselves drop down the league table following the sale of Jarrod Bowen to West Ham United in the January transfer window.

The game on Saturday afternoon is a must win for both sides, and the spotlight will be very much on Stoke to produce three points in front of their home support.

Approaching the game, Butland, who has had his fair amount of critique this term – sent a message to his followers on Twitter and Stoke fans.

The verdict

Butland and his fellow teammates need to start producing solid and consistent form. Stoke are on the brink of dropping into the bottom three again and that is simply not good enough for the Potters.

The keeper has endured a tough few years but he is still the number one and he will need to produce a big performance individually this afternoon.

Everyone knows the importance of the clash, now it’s about the players delivering.