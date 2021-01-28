Stoke City player in talks with EFL club

Stoke City defender Josh Tymon is talking to Shrewsbury Town over the possibility of a move to New Meadow this month, according to Football Insider.

Tymon has been heavily involved under Michael O’Neill this season, featuring 17 times in all competitions, but has appeared just once since Christmas.

The left-back has spent time on loan with MK Dons and a brief period in Portugal with Famalicao in recent seasons, making 15 appearances across those two spells.

And now Football Insider believe that Tymon could be loaned out once again – with Shrewsbury interested in bringing him to Shropshire for the remainder of the season.

Tymon started four Championship matches in succession during early-December, but has fallen down the pecking order since the return of some key players, and hasn’t been involved in a single matchday squad since the defeat to Bournemouth on 2 January.

The Verdict

I find this potential signing quite strange.

Whilst Tymon hasn’t been involved recently, it was recently that he was heavily used by O’Neill and played a major part in Stoke’s run to the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

And therefore, it would be surprising to not only see Tymon drop down into League One, but sign for a club that’re currently battling relegation.

It’s important at Tymon’s age to be playing more regular football, but for a player that’s managed 10 Championship starts this season, a move to Shrewsbury would appear slightly underwhelming.