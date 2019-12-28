Stoke City player exit confirmed

Tottenham Hotspur have recalled Cameron Carter-Vickers from his loan spell at Stoke City, it has been confirmed.

The defender arrived at the Bet365 Stadium earlier this summer on a one-year loan deal, but his spell has been much like Stoke’s disappointing season so far – seeing him make 12 appearances in the league.

Carter-Vickers, 21, signed for Spurs in 2009 as a youth and has developed through the various youth ranks, whilst also representing United States.

With Jose Mourinho’s arrival Premier League side Spurs, it is expected that the Portuguese coach is willing to take a look at all of his available options and that could include Carter-Vickers.

Stoke thanked the youngster for his time at the club, whilst confirming the news that he will return to his parent club when the January transfer window opens.

Tottenham Hotspur are to recall Cameron Carter-Vickers from his loan spell with Stoke City on January 2. The Club would like to take this opportunity to thank Cameron for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/yd9pXQUUOQ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) 27 December 2019

Stoke fought hard to produce a shock win over Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day, which saw stoppage time goals from Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes.

Potters boss Michael O’Neill will now prepare for the upcoming games with Fulham and Huddersfield.

Take a go on our latest Stoke City quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 13 Who is the current Stoke city number 9? Sam Vokes Saido Berahino Peter Etebo Lee Gregory

The Verdict

I would not be surprised if Carter-Vickers is sent out on loan elsewhere. Jose Mourinho might be willing to look at his squad in depth, but their is not much space for a new central defender at the club.

Overall a moderate loan spell with Stoke, but one hat ultimately coincided with their bad form and for that, we probably never got to see the defender at his best and an exit suits all parties.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.