Stoke City player exit confirmed as transfer desire revealed

Stoke City midfielder Mario Vrancic has joined HNK Rijeka on loan after revealing his desire to join the Croatian side, the Championship club have confirmed.

Vrancic joined Stoke as a free agent on a one-year deal back in the summer of 2021, following his release from Norwich City upon the expiration of his contract at Carrow Road.

The midfielder went on to make 35 appearances in all competitions for the Potters last season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists during that time.

That was enough to ensure that the midfielder saw his contract extended last month, meaning his future with the club is now secure until the summer of 2023.

But despite that, Vrancic will not be playing a part for Michael O’Neill’s side in the coming campaign.

It has now been announced that the midfielder has completed a move that will see him spend this season on loan with Rijeka in Croatia, after the player himself made clear his desire for the move.

Explaining the reasons behind the move, O’Neill was quoted by Stoke’s official website as saying: “Mario came to us and told us how appealing this move was to him and we felt that we could not stand in his way. We wish him every success for the future.”

The Verdict

This may be something of a frustrating situation for Stoke City to find themselves in.

Vrancic produced a decent return for the club last season, and that, combined with his promotion success at Norwich, could have made him a useful asset for the coming campaign.

As a result, it seems that this could be something of a setback for the Potters, although it should be noted that much of the club’s other business has been more encouraging with regards to new contracts.

That could offset the setback suffered here, but given his deal is expiring next summer, and the fact he asked for this move, you get the feeling that Vrancic is likely to have now played his final game for Stoke.