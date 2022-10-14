Stoke City player closing in on comeback following injury layoff

Stoke City have been handed a major boost for the near future as an under-21’s match next week has been pinpointed for Harry Souttar’s long-awaited return to action, Alex Neil has revealed.

The Potters have been without the 23-year-old since November 2021, which is when Souttar went down with an ACL injury during an international match for Australia against Saudi Arabia.

Up until then, Souttar was enjoying a fine season in the Championship with the Staffordshire outfit, appearing 16 times and he had also been linked with Premier League clubs until being struck down in unfortunate circumstances.

The towering centre-back was hoping to be back in pre-season, however that proved too optimistic a time-frame, but having returned to the training pitch recently, Souttar is now closing in on some match action.

Whilst it may not be the hustle and bustle of the Championship just yet, Stoke head coach Neil has pencilled Souttar in for a return next week for the under-21’s, with fixtures coming up against Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

“Harry has been training fully with us now and he’s been making good progress but, as I’ve said before, we’re at that tail end now of his recovery and we don’t want to rush that,” Neil told the Stoke Sentinel.

“He’ll be ready when he’s ready. He’ll feature in a game potentially next week and then we’ll see where we go from there.

“It’s strange for us because you talk about Harry as if he’s been missing and on a desert island for the last year. We see him every day!

“He’s in with us, he’s training with us, he’s in the gym, he’s in the treatment room. For us, it’s not abnormal but I appreciate for everyone else it’s as if he’s been missing for the last 12 months.

“He’s been training, he’s had plenty of time to get to the point he’s at the moment and we just need to make sure we continue to treat him with care and due diligence in this last vital bit.

“This is the key bit to transition from this final stage of rehab to go into competitive action. We don’t want to rush that.”

The Verdict

Souttar was a key figure in Stoke’s back-line last season until his injury – they were never quite as stable at the back when he exited for the remainder of the campaign.

Whilst some of Stoke’s defenders may have a similar physical presence – Aden Flint for example – they do not have the added mobility and skill on the ball that Souttar does, and that is why his return cannot come quick enough.

However, after nearly a year out of action, Stoke absolutely cannot afford to rush such a talent back into action, as that could really do more harm than good.

There’s also the chance that Souttar may not come back the same player from such a long stint out, but judgment has to be reserved until we see him on the pitch with the ball at his feet once again.