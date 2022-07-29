Stoke City player blow as further injury news comes to light

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that Nick Powell will not only miss the first game of the season but that the player could also miss nearly two months of action, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

The Potters boss would no doubt have liked to have Powell in the fold going into the new campaign, with the former Wigan and Man United player having a solid record at the bet365 Stadium.

Last season, the midfielder had just 18 appearances for the side due to injuries but when he managed to get onto the field he looked solid.

In total, the player bagged a haul of six goals and two assists in just 14 starts – and that led to an average of 0.61 goals or assists per 90. The Potters squad then would no doubt be boosted with his inclusion – but it appears as though he is still nursing an injury and the player will now not be available for selection for at least a month.

In addition, the club also won’t have Harry Souttar for selection. He’s been out of action for months but could be back in contention soon. The defender was one of their most solid options at the back when fit but Stoke have had to leave him out of the squad due to an ACL injury last season.

Both of the players won’t be able to play against Millwall this weekend then and speaking about the availability of the two players ahead of the new Championship season, Michael O’Neill said: “It’s four weeks since Nick did the injury against Leeds, so he’s still probably four to six weeks away, I would think.

“He’s not back training on the grass or anything. He’s still with the medical team at this minute in time.

“His leg has been in a brace but he’s no longer in that brace, so he’s making progress and doing everything that he can, but obviously it’s unfortunate because he will have missed the opportunity to be fit in pre-season, which I think was going to be important for Nick. Harry is possibly a further eight to 10 weeks away. He’s doing everything possible, to be fair, but it’s a very frustrating process for Harry, because I think possibly in his head he had the start of the season as a date to be fit. Probably that was slightly unrealistic. I think cruciate knee ligament injuries are very complex injuries in terms of time frame.”

The Verdict

Nick Powell and Harry Souttar are two very important players for Stoke, so to see them both having to sit on the sidelines still is a blow for the club.

Powell is a goalscorer at Championship level and when fit, he can be one of the best in his position in the division. As for Harry Souttar, the player had plenty of clubs wanting to sign him when he was fit and that is because he was arguably one of the best defenders in the league.

For him and Powell to both be out of action means that Stoke are starting the season without two key players and they’ll have to utilise their squad depth and make sure that they can get off to a good start in the Championship regardless.

Stoke and Michael O’Neill do have some solid players to choose from instead and were okay in terms of their squad when Souttar was injured the last season, so they should have a decent enough first-team for Millwall too in the opening game of the season.