Stoke City player attracting transfer interest from overseas duo

Outcasted Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo could be heading back to Spain, with both Real Valladolid and Getafe interested in a move for his services, according to Sport.es.

The 44-cap Nigeria international has been on the books of the Potters since 2018, when the club splashed out £6.35 million on his signature from Portuguese outfit Feirense following relegation from the Premier League.

Despite turning down offers from the Premier League before arriving in Staffordshire, it wasn’t a great time for Etebo at Stoke, appearing 34 times in his Championship in his first season.

But when Michael O’Neill was appointed as the new manager in November 2019, the central midfielder was dropped from the squad.

Etebo has not played for Stoke since October 2019, and since January 2020 he has had loan spells at Getafe, Galatasaray and most recently Watford in the Premier League.

Now back at Stoke after the Hornets opted not to purchase him permanently, Etebo is now attracting interest from not only a former club in Getafe, but also fellow La Liga side Real Valladolid.

Sport have reported that more undisclosed Spanish top flight teams have shown an interest in Etebo, who O’Neill revealed had been training with the under-23’s recently.

However, if a move weren’t to materialise before the September 1 transfer deadline, then the Stoke Sentinel believe that Etebo would be brought back into the senior squad to potentially add to O’Neill’s options.

The Verdict

Etebo certainly has technical ability, but it was his attitude towards training that drew the ire of O’Neill when he was appointed, and that is why he has been out on several loans.

He is one of the only players remaining at the Bet365 Stadium on a legacy wage from the Premier League or the first season of the Championship, in which the club spent and invested heavily.

It’s not so much the same nowadays, with the club cutting their cloth accordingly and being more smart with their business, and with less than one year remaining on his contract, it would make sense for all parties to let Etebo go for a small fee.

However, it would be somewhat intriguing to see how Etebo would fit back into the squad should he not secure a move before the deadline, as Stoke are pretty well-stocked with midfielders as it is.