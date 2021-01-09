Stoke City player attracting transfer interest from European trio

Out-of-favour Stoke City winger Tom Ince is a wanted man from French and German clubs – and the Potters hierarchy are willing to let him depart, per the Daily Mail.

Bundesliga outfits Wolfsburg and Schalke, along with Ligue One side Lille – who are flying high in third place – are all interested in taking Ince away from Stoke on loan.

The only caveat is that any club wanting the 28-year-old will have to cover his wages – which are in excess of £50,000-per week according to the Mail.

Ince signed for Stoke in 2018 for a £10 million fee, just one year after joining newly-promoted Premier League side Huddersfield Town.

The Liverpool academy graduate was expected to be a star performer in the Championship for the Potters at that price, but despite being a regular in his first two seasons, Ince never really returned above-average goal and assist stats.

Nine goals and 11 assists in 88 appearances left Stoke fans disappointed, and under Michael O’Neill this season Ince has been a bit-part player, despite starting a few games recently due to an injury crisis.

Ince’s statistics are an eyesore for the amount of time he spends on the pitch, and it’s no wonder that Stoke are willing to sanction a move away from the club, although it remains to be seen whether or not any of the clubs will stump up the money.

The Verdict

Considering he’s hardly played this season, it’s a big surprise that the aforementioned clubs are interested in Ince.

Lille are challenging for a Champions League spot next season, Wolfsburg are also vying for a European place whilst Schalke – who have just loaned Rabbi Matondo to Stoke – are really struggling in the Bundesliga.

Ince’s wages will be off-putting to many, especially in light of his recent contributions to Stoke on the pitch, but considering he’s not even 30 yet Ince still has time to become a better player, and perhaps a change of scenery could bring the best out of him.