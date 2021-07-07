Stoke City outcast attracting surprise Premier League transfer attention

Watford are keeping tabs on Stoke City’s Peter Etebo as they look to strengthen their squad following promotion to the Premier League.

Watford. Big interest in Stoke midfielder Etebo. Been out on loan for seasons. Runs all day. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 7, 2021

The Nigerian international joined the Potters in 2018 and there was a lot of excitement around this arrival, particularly as he had just featured for the Super Eagles at the World Cup.

However, his time in England hasn’t gone to plan so far, with the 25-year-old struggling to make an impact and he has spent the past two 18 months out on loan, with Getafe and Galatasaray.

Therefore, another exit was expected this summer and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that the Hornets are interested in the midfielder.

It’s unclear what sort of fee Stoke would be able to get for the player, or if a permanent exit is on the cards, but with Etebo having two years left on his deal at the Bet365 Stadium, just clearing him off the wage bill would really help Michael O’Neill’s side.

The Potters have well-documented financial issues as they prepare for another year outside the top-flight.

The verdict

This is a surprise as whilst Etebo clearly had quality, there were doubts about his commitment and he did play 34 games in what was a tough first year in England for him.

Despite that, you have to remember that Etebo is still only 25 and he certainly has ability, so he may become a success under the right manager and at the right club.

From Stoke’s perspective though, it’s pretty clear he has no future with them. So, they will surely look to finalise a deal quickly with Watford if it’s possible to reduce the wage bill and bring in some funds.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.