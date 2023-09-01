Highlights Stoke City are in talks with Chelsea for a potential loan deal for Bashir Humphreys, with negotiations currently underway.

Humphreys has attracted interest from clubs in the Championship and abroad, but Stoke now appear to be leading the race for his signature.

The 20-year-old defender had a successful loan spell at SC Paderborn in Germany last season and has the potential to become a regular at Stamford Bridge. Stoke could provide him with consistent game time and help bolster their defensive options.

Stoke City have opened talks with Chelsea over a potential loan deal for Bashir Humphreys.

According to Teamtalk, the Potters have set their sights on signing the young defender before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The future of the centre back has been up in the air throughout the summer.

Multiple Championship sides have been linked with a move to sign the Chelsea starlet, but Stoke now appear to lead the race.

Swansea City were reportedly in advanced talks to sign the 20-year-old during August, but a move failed to materialise.

What is the latest news surrounding Bashir Humphreys?

Humphreys is closing in on a deal to sign for Alex Neil’s side, with negotiations underway between the second tier club and Chelsea.

Clubs from abroad and the Championship have taken an interest in Humphreys ahead of deadline day, but Stoke are now at the front of the queue.

Humphreys was given the chance to impress Mauricio Pochettino during pre-season, competing in all five of the Blues’ warm-up friendlies.

However, he has been kept out of the first team squad during the start of the Premier League campaign.

The youngster featured midweek in a 2-1 win over Wimbledon in the second round of the EFL Cup, which could prove to be his final game for the club for the time being.

Humphreys played the full 90 minutes as Pochettino’s team turned around a 1-0 deficit to progress to the third round of the competition.

How did Bashir Humphreys fare last season?

The defender spent the second half of last season out on loan with German outfit SC Paderborn.

He featured 12 times for the team in the 2. Bundesliga, helping them to a sixth place finish in the table.

Humphreys also made his Chelsea debut in a 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City before going out to Germany.

The 20-year-old is a highly rated prospect from Chelsea’s academy.

He has a lot of potential and could become a first team regular at Stamford Bridge if he can continue his development.

Stoke should be able to offer him consistent game time, with Neil looking to reinforce his defensive options before the window closes this evening.

Stoke are currently 10th in the Championship table after just four games of the new term.

The Potters have won two and lost two, giving them six points from a possible 12.

Next up for Neil’s side is the visit of Preston North End to the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Will Bashir Humphreys be a good signing for Stoke City?

This would be a real coup if they can get this deal over the line before the window closes this evening.

That there are so many clubs at this level interested in his services indicates that he is ready to compete in the Championship consistently.

Stoke need to reinforce at the back, and signing the 20-year-old on a temporary basis is a smart solution to bolster their strength in depth.

Stoke will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this season, so could prove an ideal next step for Humphreys in his development.