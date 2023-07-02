Stoke City have made contact with Galatasaray over the possibility of signing promising defender Emin Bayram.

According to Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, the Potters have made contact with the Istanbul-based giants as they look to sign the 20-year-old.

Alex Neil is hoping to bolster his defensive options ahead of the Championship season as the club looks to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

Who is Emin Bayram?

The Turkish underage international made a breakthrough into the Galatasaray first team squad last season having come through the ranks of the club’s youth academy.

The centre back made seven appearances for the team in the Turkish Super Lig last season, including four starts.

Galatasaray went on to secure the Super Lig title for the first time since 2019, with Bayram playing a minor role in the club’s success.

He has also been capped at U21 level for Turkey, earning international recognition for his performances at underage level.

However, it remains unclear whether Galatasaray would be willing to sell the defender amid interest from the Championship.

Stoke will be looking to sign a long-term replacement to Harry Souttar, who departed the club in a big-money move to Leicester City last January.

Souttar was sold for a reported £15 million on deadline day, which left the Potters with no time to secure a proper replacement.

How long is Emin Bayram’s contract?

Bayram only recently signed a new deal, renewing his contract with Galatasaray earlier this year.

The centre back’s contract is now set to expire in the summer of 2026.

This should give Galatasaray plenty of leverage in any negotiations with Stoke, but no asking price has yet been made available regarding the defender’s future.

Stoke have yet to make a first signing of the summer transfer window, with pre-season set to begin in the coming days.

Would Emin Bayram be a good signing for Stoke City?

There’s still a lot of question marks over this deal regarding the cost, which will really determine the true value of this move.

But the defender has shown plenty of promise and has earned a place in the Galatasaray first team squad.

Recognition at international level also shows the acclaim with which he is held in Turkey.

This move has the potential to be very promising, with the 20-year-old seemingly possessing a lot of talent.

However, it remains to be seen what the cost of the deal will be.