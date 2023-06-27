After eight-and-a-half years, Daniel Johnson's time at Preston North End is over.

The Lilywhites confirmed on Tuesday morning that the 14-cap Jamaica international wants to test himself in a new environment, thus turning down a new deal on the table from North End.

Johnson has been one of the club's best investments in the 21st century, signing him from Aston Villa in January 2015 for just £50,000 off the back of successful loan spells with Oldham Athletic and Chesterfield.

'DJ' helped fire North End to promotion back to the Championship in his first half-season with the club, and then for eight years he was a stalwart for them as they have consolidated themselves in the second tier.

336 matches, 57 goals and 38 assists later, Johnson will now depart North End at the age of 30, and there has reportedly been interest from Belgium and France for his services.

However, it appears that the creative midfielder will be remaining in England and sticking close to the North West.

Where will Daniel Johnson be making his next move?

According to Pete Smith of the Stoke Sentinel, it is fully expected that Johnson is set to rock up at Stoke City to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season.

And that would mean a reunion with his former North End manager Alex Neil, who for the best part of four years had Johnson as pretty much a regular in his midfield as PNE pushed for the play-offs on several occasions.

It was under Neil that Johnson had his best season in terms of goal contributions in 2019-20, scoring 12 times and assisting a further eight goals in 33 Championship outings, and now he looks set to link up with the Scotsman once again.

The expectation is that Johnson will be confirmed as a Stoke player once his Gold Cup involvement ends with Jamaica, which could be as late as July 16 if they make it to the final.

Would Daniel Johnson be a good signing for Stoke?

With Will Smallbone's loan coming to an end at the end of last season and Nick Powell departing on a free, there's a need to add more creative midfielders who can play in the number 10 role.

And with Johnson's best assets coming on the ball and in the final third, he'd be the perfect replacement and has proven he is still a very good and classy Championship operator.

Whilst he may have only scored once last season, he wasn't used as creatively and perhaps further forward than he'd have liked under Ryan Lowe, but the fact he scored seven times and assisted five in the season before just shows he can still be at the peak of his powers.

On a free transfer, Johnson will bring some added quality to the Potters squad and is set to be a bargain addition.