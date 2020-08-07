Stoke City on the verge of incoming transfer agreement

Stoke City are set to announce the signing of Morgan Fox, with Michael O’Neill placing his faith in the Welshman to provide the Potters with left-back experience.

Fox has recently left Sheffield Wednesday after failing to agree a new contract at Hillsborough, with a host of clubs in the mix to sign him.

As per the Stoke Sentinel, the Potters have won the race to sign Fox, beating off the likes of Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Derby for the left-back’s signature.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Stoke City matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 What was the score when Stoke clashed with QPR back in August? 2-0 win 1-0 loss 2-0 loss 1-0 loss

Fox began his career with Charlton Athletic and made over 100 appearances for the Addicks during his time at the Valley. A brief loan spell at Notts County broke up his progression at Charlton, before Fox moved on to Sheffield Wednesday in January 2017.

During his time at Hillsborough, Fox found settling in South Yorkshire difficult, but he came of age under Garry Monk during the 2019/20 season.

In total, he made 32 appearances across all competitions and scored three goals from full-back as Wednesday finished mid-table.

During the club’s flirt with the automatic promotion places around the turn of the year, Fox was in excellent form, silencing the ‘boo boys’ at Hillsborough and performing consistently.

However, his departure has come at a time when the Owls are rebuilding, a lot like Stoke under O’Neill.

The Verdict

This is a top, top signing for Stoke.

You’ve only got to look at the 5+ clubs that were interested in signing Fox to learn how good he actually is.

He was excellent for Wednesday in 2019/20; strong defensively, but also going forward.

At 26, his best is ahead of him and O’Neill will be delighted to get him on board at Stoke as they finally look to make an impact in the Championship after a tough few years.

Thoughts? Let us know!