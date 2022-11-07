Stoke City on the verge of confirming agreement for ex-West Ham man

Ricky Martin is on the verge of being named as Stoke City‘s new technical director, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

Martin has officially exited his role as Academy Manager of West Ham United after being on gardening leave in recent weeks, and he has now confirmed his departure from the Irons, where he has been located since January 2019.

He is now set to take on a role within the Potters’ senior set-up and looks set to replace Andy Cousins, who was named as head of football operations at the start of 2022 and will seemingly now have a different job at the Bet365 Stadium.

Martin will also be re-uniting with head coach Alex Neil, who he worked with when the pair were at Norwich City.

He was at the Canaries for 15 years, first as a youth coach before progressing through the ranks to become their technical director in 2014, and he enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Neil as the pair helped the Norfolk club to promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

The Verdict

It’s quite important for things to be in order behind the scenes at a football club, so bringing in a figure that Alex Neil has worked well with in the past looks to be a smart decision by Stoke.

Martin has been there with Norwich and helped to deliver success, and whilst he has been in a much different role with West Ham recently, the experience from his time at Carrow Road makes him a good fit.

It also means that Neil can continue doing what he does best, which is being on the training pitch and coaching his squad and not having to focus on everything else.

Martin’s imminent appointment means that he can focus on all the off-field things that need to be addressed, leaving Neil free to work his magic from the touchline – things need to get better though as Stoke are currently in the middle of a poor run of form.