Stoke City are ‘close’ to naming Mark Robins as their new head coach following the dismissal of Narcis Pelach in the week.

Pelach was only named as Stoke boss three months ago, but he endured a very tough period, with the club drifting closer to the relegation zone.

Therefore, it was no huge surprise when he was sacked, and attention quickly turned to who would replace the ex-Norwich City coach.

Stoke City expected to name Mark Robins as new boss

And, in a fresh development, TalkSPORT have revealed that Robins is now in line to take the job, with the former Sky Blues chief known to have been on their radar.

The Potters are back in action on New Year’s Day when they make the tough trip to face high-flying Burnley, before they face fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, which could be Robins’ first game in charge.

Ryan Shawcross, who oversaw the crucial victory over Sunderland last time out, is continuing to lead the team as it stands.

Mark Robins could transform Stoke City

On paper, this seems like an obvious appointment for Stoke, as Robins’ worked wonders with Coventry over the past seven years in his second spell with the club before his harsh sacking earlier this season.

Under his guidance, Coventry went from a fourth tier club to a side that came within a penalty shootout of the Premier League. Of course, they also had an incredible FA Cup run last season, which ended with a dramatic semi-final loss to Man Utd.

Championship standings (31/12/24) Team P GD Pts 18 Stoke City 24 -8 25 19 Luton Town 24 -15 25 20 Oxford United 23 -13 24 21 Hull City 24 -10 22 22 Cardiff City 23 -15 21 23 Portsmouth 22 -14 20 24 Plymouth Argyle 23 -29 18

As well as getting results, Robins did it with a good style of play, so he could be the man to bring the long-term success that Stoke now crave.

Whilst they haven’t sunk to the same depths as the Sky Blues, Stoke are a club in a rut right now.

There are empty seats at every home game, and the fans are understandably furious at how the club has fallen since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

So, Robins’ experience at Coventry could help him unite Stoke, whilst his know-how in the Championship means they should be able to survive in the second tier this season, which has to be the aim in the short-term.

Even if the current campaign didn’t go to plan for Robins at Coventry, he has shown enough over the years to suggest this is a shrewd appointment for Stoke, so fans will surely hope that this can be finalised swiftly to ensure he is in the dugout against Plymouth this weekend.