Stoke City player set for exit, transfer imminent

Stoke City forward Julien Ngoy is seemingly set to complete a move away from the Bet365 Stadium in the near future with Belgian publication Sudinfo suggesting that a transfer to AS Eupen for the 22-year-old is nearing completion.

The versatile forward has largely found himself out of favour for the Potters in more recent times and as a result has spent time out on loan at Grasshoppers in Switzerland and Walsall in recent seasons.

Since arriving at the club back in 2013, Ngoy has seen his game time limited to just nine first team appearances for the Championship side, thus leaving many questions marks over his long-term future with the club.

With Ngoy seemingly set for a move back to homeland in Belgium, many would suspect that this is only the beginning of a mass squad overhaul as Michael O’Neill seeks to prepare his squad for next season following their disappointing 15th place finish this term.

Ngoy currently has two years remaining on his current contract with the Potters and is valued at around £600,000 by Transfermarkt.

Quiz: Have each of these 15 Stoke City players scored a league goal this season?

1 of 15 James Chester? Yes No

The Verdict

This transfer will bring what has been a disappointing spell for Ngoy at Stoke City to an abrupt end with the 22-year-old seemingly having no future under O’Neill at the club.

The plus point for the player however is that he still has youth on his side and the familiar confines of Belgium will no doubt help the player to settle in quickly to life at his new club once the proposed move is completed.

As for Stoke, this is a move that should signal a number of departures this summer as the manager seeks to structure the squad to fit his requirements after taking over midway through the campaign just gone from Nathan Jones.

In short, Ngoy will not be missed by those at the Bet365 Stadium and many will struggle to remember seeing the attacker in a red and white shirt once he departs.