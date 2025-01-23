Stoke City will be aiming to bolster their squad in the January window under recently-appointed boss Mark Robins, as the former Coventry manager looks to take his side away from the relegation zone in the second-half of the season.

The Potters have been quiet on the transfer front so far this month, with the close of the window now creeping ever nearer and Robins surely wanting to add some of his own signings to a squad that lacks depth in most areas.

Stoke have moved to recall both Lewis Baker and Nathan Lowe from their respective loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Walsall, but the bulk of their January business is believed to be likely to take place closer to the early February deadline, due to their struggles regarding profit and sustainability (PSR) and financial fair play (FFP) rules.

They are currently still very much in the midst of a battle to stay out of the bottom three, but will hope that a few shrewd additions are the catalyst to their eventual survival this term.

With that in mind, Football League World have rounded up all the latest transfer news regarding the Potters.

Bristol City's Fally Mayulu linked with a move to Stoke

Stoke are looking to add to their attack this month, and according to new reports, they have tabled a bid for the services of out-of-favour Bristol City striker Fally Mayulu.

The Mirror's Dan Marsh has reported that the Potters have offered the Robins a fee of £2.5 million to sign Mayulu, while talkSPORT's Alex Crook has also backed up that claim.

A contrasting report, however, has stated that news of any bid for the 22-year-old is wide of the mark, with BristolLive insisting that Stoke are yet to make a transfer approach to Bristol City, but do hold an interest in signing him this month.

Frenchman Mayulu only joined the Ashton Gate club in the summer window, but has failed to settle in his new surroundings and could look for an exit at the earliest possible juncture, with two goals in 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Robins boss Liam Manning has confirmed that Mayulu is attracting transfer attention right now, after he was left out of their last two matchday squads, but any move does not look imminent this week.

Stoke register interest in Ali Al-Hamadi after failed West Brom switch

Mayulu is seemingly not the only striker on Stoke's radar right now, with Ipswich Town centre-forward Ali Al-Hamadi also of interest to the Potters after he saw a move to fellow Championship side West Brom fall through earlier in the week.

Following a decent spell in the second-tier last term upon his arrival at Portman Road, Al-Hamadi has struggled for minutes in the Premier League this season, so looked set to seal a switch to the Baggies for the second-half of the campaign before the deal was then called off due to disagreements over the structure of the move.

Ali Al-Hamadi 2023/24 Championship statistics Appearances 14 Starts 1 Goals 4 Progressive carries per 90 3.94 Shots on target % 43.8% Shot-creating actions per 90 5.53 Goals scored minus goals allowed while on the pitch +7 Stats as per FBref

Town are now searching for a different team to take him this month, and the East Anglian Daily Times has reported that Stoke, among other Championship clubs, are interested in bringing him in to bolster their attacking options, with Ipswich preferring to sell him on a permanent deal as they aim to make profit on the £2m they paid AFC Wimbledon last January.

The Iraqi international scored four times in 14 league games last season, while he has netted just once in 13 games in all competitions this term, with no starts as yet in the Premier League.

Potters reignite interest in Luis Palma alongside other Championship clubs

Mark Robins also needs to add a winger or two to his thin squad this month, so it is little surprise to see Luis Palma linked to the club again after Stoke were first reported to be interested in his services in the summer of 2023.

Palma was still playing for Greek side Aris back then, and the Daily Mail reported that the Potters were ready to open talks over a move with Alex Neil at the helm, and now just under 18 months on he is again being linked with a move to ST4.

The Honduras international instead joined Celtic that summer, but has struggled for game-time in his second season in Scotland, and Football Insider have reported that Stoke, Sunderland, Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers, as well as several European clubs, are now in the race for his signature.

Palma had been set to join Rayo Vallecano this month, but the deal fell through due to the Spanish side getting hit with a transfer ban, so a Championship move could now be on the horizon for the 25-year-old once again.