Stoke City took on their first ever Premier League season in 2008/09, and one January signing made by Tony Pulis helped them survive relegation and then was key to the next few years of one of the most important periods in the club's history.

Pulis brought in James Beattie, who had an immediate impact with his goals to keep the Potters up, but a more important long-term acquisition was that of left-winger Matthew Etherington, who joined from West Ham in a deal believed to be worth around £3m after falling out of favour at Upton Park.

Etherington soon became a cult hero in the Potteries for his exciting wing play and key role in Pulis' side as Stoke became an established Premier League club while reaching an FA Cup final and playing in the Europa League.

He was one of the Potters' first marquee signings in their ten-year spell in the top-flight, and is still fondly remembered by fans to this day for his standout performances that kick-started their time in the Premier League, before his eventual retirement in 2014.

Etherington became one of Stoke's finest wingers

Etherington had been a constant in the top flight for West Ham for four years prior to his move to Staffordshire, so it was regarded as a coup for Stoke to secure his services in the middle of their debut Premier League campaign, with no guarantees that they were to stay up that season.

He had an immediate impact at the Britannia Stadium, as he notched three assists in 14 games in his first half-season, with Stoke eventually surviving with relative ease in 12th place against all odds after being largely written off before a ball had been kicked.

The 2009/10 campaign was when his Potters' career fully took off though, as he registered seven goals and 11 assists in all competitions as Stoke continued to establish themselves in the top-flight under Pulis and maintained another mid-table finish, with Etherington winning the club's Player of the Season award for his consistently brilliant showings.

The then-28-year-old had never played for England's senior side, despite appearing at multiple youth levels, and was widely touted for a call-up to the squad after his impressive season, but the call never came as he continued to shine at Stoke.

His third season in the Potteries saw even more success as Pulis' men reached the FA Cup Final against Manchester City, following Etherington's opener in a 5-0 rout of Bolton Wanderers in the semi-final, but they were defeated 1-0 by Roberto Mancini's side with an unfit Etherington starting the game despite only just recovering from a torn hamstring.

He had again been key to Stoke's good form, with six goals and 12 assists in 40 games in all competitions in another seriously significant contribution to their attacking prowess that led to another comfortable season around midtable.

Etherington played a largely bit-part role in the Europa League in 2011/12, but again continued to be a regular fixture in the Premier League, despite off-field issues with a gambling addiction that he was receiving financial help for from the Coates' family, Stoke's owners, in a move that proved just how important he was to the club at that time.

He struggled with a persistent back injury in his final two seasons with the club, and played just 11 times under new boss Mark Hughes in 2013/14 as he retired at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, but not before an emotional farewell in the final home game of the campaign against Fulham.

Etherington became synonymous with that left-wing spot throughout his years with the Potters, and a player that had once been a slight gamble of a signing by Pulis to help the club survive in the top-flight had turned into a cult hero by the time he left, for the role he played in some of the best times to be a Stoke fan in recent years.

Matthew Etherington Stoke career record Appearances 177 Goals 16 Assists 38 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Etherington has returned to Stoke since retirement

The measure of how loved a player is at one club is usually how they are treated after leaving, and the love between Stoke and Etherington has not dissipated since his departure, which is now over 10 years ago.

He spoke to Stoke On Trent Live in 2018 of his fear for the club if they were to be relegated from the Premier League, and admitted his sadness if it was to happen, which it eventually did that same year.

“If the worst happens, it will be devastating for me, if I’m being totally honest,” he said.

“That changing room we had under Tony Pulis was amazing, and you still need those characters.”

“It’s a hard one to watch going on. I feel for the fans more than anything after the time they’ve had in the Premier League, which has been amazing.

He also returned to the Potteries in his first game as assistant manager to Peterbrough United boss Darren Ferguson back in 2021, and spoke of his gratitude to the club he "had five-and-a-half brilliant years (with)," in an interview with Posh TV.

Etherington is also set for another return to Stoke next month, in an evening with himself and former-teammate Robert Huth to enjoy a chat with fans to reminisce over the times when they both featured in the Potters' iconic teams of the early 2010s - it is clear to see that he has gone down as one of Stoke's best players of recent times, and certainly one of the club's best left-wingers of all time.