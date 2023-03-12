Stoke City need to take a look at 19-year-old who could solve summer transfer window dilemma: Opinion

Seemingly set for another Championship campaign next season, Alex Neil will be able to start assessing his summer transfer window options at Stoke City.

The Potters are currently 11 points from the play-off positions and bridge a 14-point advantage over the relegation places as things stand, suggesting that a fifth successive second tier season is on the cards.

One area of the pitch that the Potters will seemingly be looking to address when the summer transfer window comes around is the right-wing-back position.

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, the Potters are “looking for a permanent solution to a problem position.”

At present, the Potters have Dujon Sterling and Ki-Jana Hoever on loan from Chelsea and Wolves respectively, with the former currently operating as a left-back and the latter at right-back.

Hoever has made a positive start to life at the Bet 365 Stadium, however, it remains to be seen how likely a permanent agreement with Wolves would be, if the Potters were to chase one.

As per Nixon’s report, Blackpool’s Jordan Gabriel is under consideration, however, it would be no surprise if they have a number of potential options to explore once the current campaign comes to an end.

One player that could be under consideration by the Staffordshire club when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business is Colchester United’s Junior Tchamadeu.

The 19-year-old has appeared 31 times in League Two this season for the Essex club, starting 28 of these games, proving to be a source of dependability.

Netting four games and providing a further assist in this time, the young full-back has shown real attacking endeavour whilst also displaying that he can meet the defensive demands of his position.

During the January transfer window, it emerged that Colchester rejected a bid from an unnamed Championship club and it would be no shock if Tchamadeu is a player who could appear on several radars at second-tier level.

Ultimately, it would be a risk bringing in Tchamadeu as a starting wing-back for the Potters, however, if you coupled the permanent signing of Tchamadeu with a further loan signing next season, then it would help drive competition levels whilst developing the young and exciting full-back.

Given his age, potential and the ability that he is showing now, it is likely that Tchamadeu will be plying his trade for a Championship club past this summer after a window where clubs typically have bigger budgets to play with.