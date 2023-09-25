Highlights Stoke City's high expectations for the season have not been met, as they continue to struggle in the Championship and sit in 20th place.

Despite the club's investment in new players, their performances on the pitch have not improved, and they are lacking a cutting edge in attack.

Stoke City's defensive record is also worrying, as they have yet to keep a clean sheet in their away games and are conceding goals at a concerning rate. The pressure is growing on manager Alex Neil.

At the beginning of the 2023/24 Championship season, there were high expectations for Stoke City.

The Potters have been in the second tier for a while now, and since being relegated from the Premier League, they have failed to mount a serious promotion push.

The arrival of Alex Neil a few games into the season last year was the start of the club changing how they did things in the hope they climbed the table.

However, that has yet to happen, as last season saw the club around the bottom half for most of it, and so far, this season it remains the same.

Neil was backed by the club’s owners in the transfer window, but nothing has clicked on the pitch, with them sitting in 20th place on seven points after eight games.

Their latest game was a defeat against Hull City on Sunday at the Bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City 1–3 Hull City

It was a game that saw Hull further strengthen their unlikely play-off bid and Stoke disappoint and frustrate their home supporters.

It was an even game, but on the stroke of the half-hour mark, Hull took control of the game in the space of two minutes.

Aaron Connolly put them ahead after a deflection from Michael Rose, and then two minutes later, Adam Traore calmly finished from 10 yards out.

The rest of the game saw pressure on Stoke to try and turn the game around, but the away side were in control and outplayed their opponents.

The Tigers wrapped up an impressive win with Regan Slater smashing the ball home from long range after a deflection. Andre Vidigal pulled a goal back, but it wasn’t enough, and the Potters slumped to their fifth defeat of the league season.

Stoke City must now act when it comes to Alex Neil’s future

At the start of this season, Stoke were many people’s dark horses to do something in the Championship this season.

They recruited a lot of new players and spent cash, meaning Neil had revamped the squad from the one he inherited last season.

However, it has done nothing to affect the performances on the pitch, and given what they did in the transfer window, Stoke shouldn’t be sitting fifth from bottom and two points above the relegation zone.

So far in their eight Championship games, they have won two and lost two at the Bet365 Stadium, meaning they are picking up 1.50 points per game at home.

While away from home, the Potters have yet to win a game, drawing just one and losing the other three. Therefore, their points per game on the road are more or less nothing, just 0.25.

While clubs have scored the same number of goals as Stoke have, they look to be a team that is frightened to go forward, and when they do, they are struggling for ideas. One thing that has changed with Neil is that they like to have possession of the ball more, but they are a side that dominates the ball but doesn’t have any cutting edge at the top end of the pitch.

But what will be concerning is that they are conceding goals, with them so far averaging just 13% for a clean sheet and yet to even pick one up on their travels.

The statistics are concerning, and it seems it is going to get worse before it gets better.

But you just have to wonder how long Neil has to try to turn things around.

The discontent from the fans after the game against Hull wasn’t good, and you just wonder whether Stoke need to act now before another season is wasted in the bottom half of the table.