Highlights Stoke City's summer signings have not had an instant impact, leading to disappointment among fans and a low standing in the league.

However, Andre Vidigal has been a standout performer and fan favorite, bringing technical prowess, trickery, and goal-scoring ability to the team.

Despite some injury setbacks, Vidigal's composure and star quality in front of goal make him a valuable asset and a potential inspiration for improved results.

Stoke City's summer overhaul has not made the instant impact many would have hoped for.

While patience is required as a host of new arrivals become acquainted with a new system and environment, Stoke supporters will be far from pleased with their side's standing in the division.

After five consecutive bottom-half Championship finishes following their relegation from the top flight in 2018, the Potters required a change of course in order to venture into the top half and challenge for a place back in the Premier League once again - the proposed solution, therefore, saw 19 players brought in during the latest window.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Ciaran Clark Newcastle United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

A recent string of defeats to the likes of Southampton, Norwich City and Leicester City, meanwhile, has seen the Staffordshire outfit plummet down the standings with a lack of clinical creativity and finishing in the final third proving fatal to their season objectives.

Nevertheless, that is not to say none of the aforementioned names have worked out while it has been quite the opposite with some flourishing in their first Championship experience while the return of a certain star forward, André Vidigal, to the starting eleven cannot come quicker in hopes of rejuvenating the attacking contingent.

Who is Andre Vidigal?

Vidigal has been quickly adopted as a fan favourite at the bet365 Stadium with the 25-year-old boasting an intriguing resume prior to his Stoke move this summer.

A product of Portuguese side Académica's academy, the winger flourished with Fortuna Sittard as a teenager, helping the Dutch side secure promotion to the top flight in 2018 with 12 goal contributions in 29 league appearances.

Chances in the Eredivisie were limited, however, with loan spells at APOEL and Estoril following swiftly after before making the permanent switch to Primeira Liga club Marítimo in 2021.

It was there where the former Portugal youth international shone, playing 65 times across two campaigns for the Green-and-Reds, scoring eight times last campaign with his dribbling and link-up play in the final third coming to fruition, while adding the cutting edge to his game which had been lacking at this level in years prior.

His trickery and flair is to be admired, dazzling supporters with his technical prowess with it no surprise to see the Potters taking a shine to their marquee signing.

How has Andre Vidigal performed for Stoke City and why is he so important?

It was a debut to remember for Vidigal, taking the Championship by storm with a brace in a 4-1 win over Rotherham United on the opening weekend - his first a prime example of a poacher's instinct, tapping home from close range from a well-worked free-kick routine before composing himself from just inside the area for the second, firing in off the post with the goalkeeper caught in no man's land.

The attacking left-winger has since added to his tally with goals against West Bromwich Albion, Watford and Hull City - his effort against the Hornets the pick of the bunch, plucking the ball out of the air from a cross before firing into the top-right corner on the half-volley.

Vidigal has showcased not only confidence but composure when it comes to the final third, taking the extra second to set himself for the shot and pick his spot, whether it be a long-range effort or expert movement to tap home from close range.

Injuries, however, have somewhat hampered game time for the star man, missing almost a month of action after suffering an injury against Millwall in late August, and has only made one appearance since - scoring in said match against Hull.

Another international break, meanwhile, will hopefully have been a beneficial experience for Vidigal as he looks to put his injury woes behind him and hit the ground running once again. His star quality in front of goal cannot be understated as club top scorer with four so far, three more than other player, therefore, is a valued asset and the go-to man to sort their troubles in the final third.

Having such quality in the eleven could be the inspiration required to get back to winning ways with Vidigal already showing his ability to impact games at a whim with results needed more than ever.