Stoke City boss Narcis Pelach believes his Potters side can't feel sorry for themselves despite their continuing torrid run of form on the pitch.

The Spaniard made these comments to LeedsLive on Thursday night, having seen his team suffer a 2-0 defeat at the bet365 Stadium against Leeds United.

A win against the Whites was always going to be a tall order for the Potters, who have struggled for a decent chunk of Pelach's time in charge.

This isn't ideal for Stoke, who weren't in the best position before their current manager took the reins in September.

Although they have enjoyed some high points, the Staffordshire outfit have suffered plenty of low moments too and currently sit at the bottom end of the Championship.

In danger of being relegated to League One, it remains to be seen whether Jon Walters and other key figures at the bet365 Stadium make a decision on Pelach soon.

Having only appointed him a few months ago, Stoke may be reluctant to end Pelach's time at the club too early, but he has struggled and Thursday's defeat against Daniel Farke's men has left them in 19th place.

Championship table (19th-22nd) Team P GD Pts 19 Stoke City 23 -9 22 20 Oxford United 22 -15 21 21 Portsmouth 21 -11 20 22 Hull City 23 -11 19 (Correct as of December 27th, 2024)

Narcis Pelach issues message after Stoke City v Leeds United

Pelach retains belief that his players can get themselves out of the rut they're currently in, with the Potters failing to win any of their last nine league games.

He told Leeds Live: "When you don't get wins in football, the confidence goes down.

"We have to try and be strong and not be feeling sorry for ourselves.

"Things can change very quick but we have to believe that we can do it."

Narcis Pelach needs to improve results at Stoke City in the short term

Pelach has struggled massively during his tenure in Staffordshire

He may have only been appointed in September, but his days at Stoke will be numbered if they fall into the relegation zone and can't get themselves out of the bottom three.

He could even be sacked before that, so you have to wonder how much time he has left to turn things around.

Stoke didn't hesitate to dismiss his predecessor, Steven Schumacher, and this is a key reason why Pelach should be fearing for his job right now, even though Thursday evening's defeat came against a strong Leeds side.