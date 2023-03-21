Even though Stoke City aren’t going to finish in the top six this season, fans will be pleased with how things have played out recently under Alex Neil.

The Potters had been flirting with relegation, but a return of eight points from the past four fixtures has ended any fears of dropping to the third tier. And, with the unbeaten run coming against Sunderland, Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Norwich, sides who had promotion ambitions, it showed Stoke are moving in the right direction.

However, the issue is that a lot of the squad is made up of loan players. From Axel Tuanzebe and Ki-Jana Hoever, to Ben Pearson and Will Smallbone, a lot of influential individuals in this side right now are in on a temporary basis.

Therefore, it’s fair to say that the summer could be a pivotal one for Neil, as he looks to reshape the squad. So, links to Wolves’ Dion Sanderson should encourage the fans.

Centre-back is an area of the pitch that the boss is going to have to address. With Harry Souttar having left in January, bringing in a defender would be a priority anyway, then you have Tuanzebe returning to Old Trafford, whilst Phil Jagielka is 40-years-old.

Clearly, at least one new arrival will be required in the summer, and Sanderson would fit the bill for what Stoke need moving forward.

Firstly, and most importantly, he has proven himself to be a reliable performer at this level with Birmingham City over two loan spells, including the current campaign. Sanderson is capable of covering the ground quickly, and he’s happy to mix it physically with a more traditional target man.

As well as that, the defender was given the captaincy earlier this year by boss John Eustace at Blues. That offers an insight into the character of Sanderson, and for a loan player to be given such a responsibility says a lot.

When you add in that Sanderson is only 23, it seems like a no-brainer for Stoke, and they should be delighted that it has been claimed that Wolves will sell. Of course, you would imagine that stance could be reconsidered if Wanderers go down, so it’s one to monitor.

However, from Stoke’s perspective, it’s a deal that they should actively be pushing to get over the line.

Whilst Neil will want to keep the current crop together, they do need more quality. In Sanderson, the club would have someone who could be the perfect replacement for Souttar, and he is capable of becoming an integral part of a new-look Stoke side come August.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.