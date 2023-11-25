Highlights Stoke City's decision to sell Ramadan Sobhi for £5.7 million was a great piece of business, considering his inconsistent performances and lack of impact during his time at the club.

Sobhi struggled to find playing time at Stoke, making only 46 appearances and scoring three goals in two years.

Sobhi's unsuccessful stint at Huddersfield, where he only played four games and spent a total of 75 minutes on the pitch, further highlights the risk and poor return on investment in signing unproven Premier League players.

Stoke City must still be wondering how they were able to recoup the fee they did for Ramadan Sobhi, as he has done little since to show he was ever worth it.

Sobhi's time at Stoke was filled with sporadic flashes of talent, but overall, fans didn't witness consistent performances that warranted a regular starting spot.

This is why the club made the decision to sell him for a fee of £5.7 million, as reported by Stoke Sentinel, is one of the finest pieces of business they have managed, even though the mistake may have been signing him in the first place.

Why did Stoke sign Ramadan Sobhi?

Sobhi was 19 at the time and was a regular in the Ahly side who won the Egyptian title, scoring five goals, which is why he had some sides showing some interest.

Stoke were the ones who made their move for him, but he struggled to find playing time. He made a total of 46 appearances for the Potters before they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018.

The winger was an uninspiring signing who did not help in their attempt to remain in the Premier League, as he only managed three goals in his two years at The Potters.

When they were relegated, he ended up leaving to make sure he stayed in the top division in England, as he joined Huddersfield Town for the aforementioned seven-figure fee.

Ramadan Sobhi stats in England, as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Stoke City 46 3 3 Huddersfield Town 4 - -

How much do Huddersfield regret signing Sobhi?

The Terriers were looking to build on their first successful season in the Premier League as they managed to heroically stay up in the division, so they wanted to add depth to their squad.

Signing Sobhi for the amount of money that they did after his spell at Stoke was a risk which didn't pay off at all, and those who sanctioned the deal would have come under pressure when reviewing what he had done.

The Egyptian international only played four games for the club, and he was on the pitch for just 75 minutes in those four appearances.

They ended up finishing bottom of the table by a considerable distance as they were 20 points off safety, which summed up how bad of a season it was for Huddersfield. Whilst this transfer alone wasn't their only issue, splashing the cash on unproven Premier League players like Sobhi really did not help.

Sobhi left Huddersfield to go back to Egypt in 2019 on a one-year loan deal to Al Ahly before leaving permanently to join a different Egyptian side, Pyramids, in 2020.

He still plays there, with a career in Europe looking to be far gone for the 26-year-old, which proves just how well Stoke did to get that ridiculous fee for him back in 2018.