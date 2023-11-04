Highlights Stoke City's recent form has improved and they are now on a three-game winning streak, which is a turning point for manager Alex Neil.

Sead Haksabanovic, a summer signing, has been a standout player for Stoke City and his arrival has given them depth in the wide areas.

Stoke City has a realistic chance of making it into the play-off places if their young players can find consistency in both results and performances.

Stoke City have had an upturn in form in recent weeks with the Potters squad proving they are willing to fight and give their all for manager Alex Neil, who was coming under increasing pressure.

Six games ago they found themselves two goals down to Bristol City after 15 minutes with any remaining optimism after what appeared to be such an exciting transfer window seeping away.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

However, the Potters came back to win 3-2 and even though that game was followed by back-to-back defeats against Southampton and Leicester City, it seemed very much like a turning point for Neil as they are now on a three-game winning streak.

That has propelled them up the table and they are now four points off the play-offs - with summer signing, in particular, catching the eye.

Why should Stoke City try to sign Sead Haksabanovic permanently?

Haksabanovic went a little under the radar when he joined Stoke due to the fact he arrived late in the window as a replacement for Chiquinho.

Brendan Rodgers didn't think the 24-year-old was needed at Celtic so Stoke moved quickly to get him in and it has certainly paid off so far.

His arrival gave them fantastic depth in the wide areas with other new signings Ryan Mmaee, Andre Vidigal, and Mehdi Leris all capable of playing on the flanks as well.

Since his debut against Norwich City in October, he has looked like he can be a real dangerous player in the second tier of English football.

He scored his second goal for the club in their most recent win against Middlesbrough, which felt like a big statement that the once Premier League regulars can compete near the top of the Championship this term.

He's thriving at Stoke now and as Rodgers has already shown he doesn't want him, a permanent deal in January could suit all parties.

Could Stoke City get into the play-off places?

With how tight the league is below the top two there is a chance for most sides to make a real charge for the top six which is what Neil's side are in the middle of doing.

There were always going to be bumps in the road due to the fact the whole squad was revamped but if the group of young players can find true consistency not just with results but with performances it might be Stoke's most realistic chance of getting back to the top flight since they were relegated in 2018.

Haksabanovic's continued impressive form will only boost their hopes.