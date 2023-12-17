Highlights Stoke City needs to prioritize bringing in a new goalkeeper in January to address their limited options and questionable performances in goal this season.

A repeat of the summer transfer window with numerous signings is not feasible or beneficial for Stoke City. They need to focus on targeted signings that will truly benefit the team.

The first half of the season has shown that making a large number of signings does not always have a positive impact and can even have a negative effect on team dynamics. Stoke City should avoid repeating this mistake.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, the Stoke City hierarchy will be deep into their planning how they want the month to pan out and which players they'll be targeting.

Stoke are currently managerless after Alex Neil was relieved of his duties following the club's loss to Sheffield Wednesday and are currently in a bit of a relegation battle.

It's been a massively disappointing campaign for the Potters who began all so well in August when they defeated Rotherham United 4-1 on the opening day of the season.

January will be a critical month for Stoke. A poor transfer window could mean the club face an uphill battle during the second-half of the season as they look to pull away from the relegation zone under a new manager.

Here are two transfer scenarios Stoke City can't let happen next month...

Stoke can't start February without a new goalkeeper

Stoke City have bid for Mark Travers

With on-loan goalkeeper Mark Travers being recalled by Bournemouth in October, 30-year-old Jack Bonham has been Stoke's first-choice in recent times.

Bonham missed the Potters' loss to Sheffield Wednesday and was replaced by 19-year-old Tommy Simkin, who was recalled from his loan at non-league side Solihull Moors after Travers was recalled, and Frank Fielding suffered an injury.

This means Stoke are limited in goalkeeping options and Bonham has flattered to decieve so far this season. He was arguably at fault for Swansea's equaliser in midweek and there are questions marks over whether he's good enough to be first-choice at Championship level.

Alex Neil obviously thought Stoke needed a new man in between the sticks and brought Travers in. With the Irishman now at Bournemouth, the Potters should look to bring in a new goalkeeper in on loan until the end of the season.

Stoke can't afford wholesale changes yet again

The club made an incredible 19 signings in the summer and need to ensure similar wholesale changes aren't made in January.

Stoke City summer signings 2023 Player name Club signed from Loan/Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Ben Pearson Bournemouth Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston Permanent André Vidigal Marítmo Permanent Wesley Aston Villa Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Nikola Jolić Mladost Lučani Permanent Mehdi Léris Sampdoria Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Bae Jun-ho Daejeon Hana Citizen Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Ciaran Clark Free Agent Permanent Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan Mark Travers Bournemouth Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Sead Hakšabanovic Celtic Loan

Making that number of signings means there's a huge turnover within the squad and players are just thrown together, making it hard to establish relationships and understandings between players.

Not only that, it's expensive as well and Stoke can't afford to keep chucking money at players.

Whoever becomes the next Stoke manager should be able to shape his team and make a handful of signings that they think will benefit Stoke during the second-half of the campaign, but they can't under any circumstance continue to recruit players in numbers like they did in the summer.

As Stoke showed during the first-half of the season, recruiting in numbers doesn't always have a positive impact and can sometimes have the reverse effect.