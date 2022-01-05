Stoke City mulling over the future of defender

Stoke are set to decide whether or not to let left-back Eddy Jones stay on at Hartlepool beyond this month, as reported by The Northern Echo.

Having never played a competitive game for his parent club and being limited to just outings for their academy side, the Potters decided to send the player out on loan to Hartlepool.

Since joining the side, he has featured three times for them in the league and has looked fairly solid in doing so despite his age.

At just 20-years-old, he has the potential to become a decent defender in the EFL – and Hartlepool would seemingly be willing to allow him to continue his development with them for the time being.

It looks likely that he wouldn’t get gametime at Stoke this season, so he could be best served staying out on a short-term basis to build up his experience and give him some more competitive action.

However, no deal has yet been agreed yet and with his current transfer set to run out – the deal was only until this month – a decision will now need to be made on whether he will stay out or return.

Stoke have the option to bring him back and give him some gametime if they fancy it or they could even send him out on loan to another side elsewhere in the EFL.

The decision though rests with Stoke and Michael O’Neill and with talks set to open over a potential extension of the deal, we could have a choice on his future made over the next few days.

The Verdict

Eddy Jones can do a solid job at Hartlepool as he has already proven and when is called upon to step in for the side, he hasn’t disappointed yet.

The youngster has provided the team with a good squad option if needed and while he is still not a regular in their starting eleven, he is already getting much more action than he would at Stoke. If that would be the case in the second half of the campaign too, then there should be no reason for Stoke to recall him.

Unless Michael O’Neill suddenly has plans to incorporate him into their team for the next part of the season, then surely the right thing for both parties would be to allow him to continue his development at Hartlepool. Granted, he isn’t starting every tie, but the player himself will have to earn that right.

Unless Stoke then plan to bring him back to send him elsewhere, an extension of the deal would surely be the right play here.