Founded in 1863, Stoke City are one of the world's oldest professional football teams, and boast some well-known celebrity fans as a result of their successes.

The Potters are facing up to another tough campaign in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League in 2018, and will have some famous faces cheering them on as they look to improve on a 17th-placed finish last season.

Some may be surprised to learn that two of Stoke-on-Trent's biggest exports, music artist Robbie Williams and darts legend Phil Taylor, are supporters of local rivals Port Vale, but Stoke do still have some well-known celebrity fans, and Football League World have picked out six of the most famous below.

Adrian Lewis

Unlike his old mentor Taylor, Stoke-on-Trent born darts player Adrian Lewis is an avid Potters fan, and he is often seen attending matches and sharing his love for the club on social media, after he grew up wanting to be the next Gordon Banks as a promising goalkeeper in his youth.

The 39-year-old is a two-time PDC World Darts Champion, after winning the prestigious title in both 2011 and 2012, and he also won the 2013 European Championship and the 2014 UK Open while in his prime.

His form has dwindled in the last few years, and he took a break from darts due to personal issues in April 2023, but he was seen practicing in a charity event at the bet365 Stadium in February of this year, and is due to return to the professional oche in 2025.

Dominic Cork

Also a native of the Potteries, former England cricketer Dominic Cork has been a lifelong Stoke fan throughout his career and into retirement.

The one-time Wisden Cricketer of the Year took the best figures for an England bowler on Test debut in 1995, with 7 for 43 in the second innings against the West Indies, and featured for Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Lancashire and Hampshire at county level across his 22-year career in the game, as well as playing a total of 37 Test matches, in which he took 131 wickets at an average of 29.81, and scored a total of 867 runs at an average of 18.00.

Cork has been seen reporting from Stoke's training ground on Deadline Day for Sky Sports in the years since his 2011 retirement, and recently reaffirmed his love for the club in a good luck message posted to his X account for the season ahead.

Morten Harket and Magne Furholmen

In a more surprising link to the Potters, two members of Norwegian pop band A-ha, lead vocalist Morten Harket and keyboard player Magne Furholmen, are both Stoke fans due to the club's popularity in their home country in the 1970's.

Best known for their 1985 4x Platinum-selling hit, 'Take On Me', Harket admitted back in 2009 that his affinity for the club had begun because Stoke were "massive" in Norway when he was a child, and that he "was sucked into" being a fan due to his younger brother's love for the Potters, after he had pinned up posters of club legends all around their bedroom walls, while the reason for Furholmen's support is unclear.

They both appeared on football show Soccer AM sporting Stoke shirts in 2009, but neither have publicly declared their love for the club in recent years, although both could be watching along quietly and waiting for more success to come the Potters' way.

Nick Hancock

Probably television's best-known Stoke supporter, Nick Hancock was born in the city and most notably hosted BBC sports quiz show 'They Think It's All Over' from 1995 to 2004, as well as being a stand-up comedian.

He is an avid Potters fan and has been spotted attending games at the bet365 Stadium over the years, as well as buying and auctioning club memorabilia from years gone by.

Hancock now hosts The Famous Sloping Pitch podcast, and is still as ardent a Stoke supporter as ever, as shown by his regular social media posts and weekly discussions on his podcast about the club.

Nathan Heaney

Local boxer Nathan Heaney has made being a Stoke fan a part of his brand while making his way through the ranks in recent years, and is now regarded as one of the best middleweight fighters in the country after a rapid rise to the top.

Heaney is regularly backed by huge numbers of Potters' fans for all of his fights, and has received plaudits from all corners of the boxing world for his impressive walkout to Tom Jones' 'Delilah', which is the club's most iconic chant.

The 35-year-old is regularly seen cheering his side on from the stands at the bet365 Stadium, and plans to feature in a huge homecoming fight at the ground in the near future, but it remains to be seen if his dream will ever come to fruition.