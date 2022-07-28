Stoke City monitoring Premier League defender ahead of potential transfer swoop

Terence Kongolo is on trial at Stoke City as Michael O’Neill considers a loan move for the defender.

The 28-year-old joined the Cottagers two years ago but he has failed to establish himself as a regular at Craven Cottage, even if injuries haven’t helped.

Therefore, he is one of several players that Marco Silva has made available for transfer this summer, with the former Huddersfield man not in their plans.

And, The Athletic have revealed that a temporary switch to Stoke could be on the cards, as they stated Kongolo is training with the Potters as O’Neill looks to run the rule over the player before making a decision.

A left-footer, Kongolo would appear to be an ideal fit for the left-sided centre-back role in Stoke’s formation and he would provide further depth at the back ahead of the new season.

It remains to be seen how long the ex-Feyenoord man will spend in Staffordshire, with Stoke set to begin their Championship campaign with a trip to The Den to face Millwall this weekend.

Did these 25 Stoke City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 John Carew joined Stoke on loan from West Ham. True False

The verdict

This seems like a sensible decision from Stoke and one where they don’t really have much to lose.

If Kongolo doesn’t impress or suffers with another injury as he has done in the past, then they aren’t in a position where they’ve spent money on him.

Whereas, if he does do well, they can sort a loan move and it could turn out to be a good bit of business as whilst his lack of game time in recent years is a concern, he still has good pedigree, which includes playing for the Dutch national team, so he is clearly talented.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.