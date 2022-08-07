Stoke City monitoring midfielder ahead of potential transfer move

Stoke City have had scouts watching Fleetwood Town’s Paddy Lane and could try to sign the midfielder ahead of the transfer deadline.

The 21-year-old, who can play in various attacking midfield roles, enjoyed a fine individual campaign for the Cod Army last season, scoring five goals and registering eight assists.

With his all-round game also catching the eye, and earning Lane a call-up to the Northern Ireland squad, it’s perhaps no surprise clubs higher up are monitoring him.

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, a switch to the Potters could be on the cards, as he confirmed that Stoke have been watching the player in the opening games of the season and are weighing up a possible bid in the next month.

Lane played the full 90 minutes as Scott Brown’s side beat Plymouth Argyle at home on Saturday to pick up their first points of the season.

Meanwhile, it was a good day for Michael O’Neill’s team as well, as they got off the mark with a comfortable home victory against Blackpool.

The verdict

We know that Stoke aren’t in a position to splash the cash this summer, so they’ve been looking at free transfers and potential bargains, with Lane falling into the latter category if they can get him for a reasonably price.

He’s a player that O’Neill will know due to his Northern Ireland connections and he would bring quality and versatility to the Stoke squad.

so, it will be interesting to see if this gets done in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.