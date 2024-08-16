Highlights Stoke City value Million Manhoef at £10m, but Football League World's fan pundit suggests a £7-8m price tag could lure Leeds United.

Manhoef's stats show promise, but he still needs to prove himself. Stoke can leverage Leeds' need for a replacement.

Leeds United must reinvest cash from past sales for a marquee signing, putting pressure on Stoke City in negotiations for Manhoef.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have been told of the type of fee that should be accepted for Million Manhoef, who has emerged on Leeds United's transfer radar amid an ongoing bid to replace Crysencio Summerville.

The transfer of last season's Championship Player of the Year to West Ham United could well have a knock-on effect in the Potteries, with Manhoef being touted as a target for Leeds as of late.

Manhoef only joined Stoke earlier in 2024 from Vitesse Arnhem for a fee in the region of £3.4m and enjoyed an instant impact by scoring four goals from 14 matches - all of which came in the Potters' final six league fixtures, proving vital to securing their Championship survival.

However, TEAMtalk have revealed that Manhoef could represent a potential alternative to Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe for Leeds, with Stoke valuing the winger at upwards of £10m. It is believed that Leeds have preliminary interest in brokering a deal for Manhoef and Stoke hope their eight-figure asking price can deter Daniel Farke's side from amplifying their interest.

Stoke City, Million Manhoef transfer verdict amid Leeds United claim

Even though Stoke appear to be holding out for at least £10m, Football League World's Potters fan pundit Sam Harrison believes the club should consider a slightly lower fee if Leeds decide to act upon their initial interest.

"I think Million Manhoef is definitely one of them when you think of key Stoke players and those in our squad who have a little bit of quality that we'll need throughout the season," Sam told Football League World.

"You talk about Bae Junho and Wouter Burger, I think he is certainly up there with them and, from a Stoke point of view, you would really want him to kick on and stay at the club and have a good time.

"We brought him in for £3.4m. In terms of a price tag, obviously this current market is easy to go high and above in. I don't think £5m is enough and the only reason I say that is because I see shades of [Xherdan, ex-Stoke winger] Shaqiri in him in terms of the impact he has on the side and cutting in on his left.

Million Manhoef's 23/24 stats for Stoke City per 90 minutes, via FBRef Statistic Per 90 return Percentile rank against Championship wingers Goals 0.44 91st xG 0.34 94th xAG 0.18 71st Goal-creating actions 0.44 73rd Key passes 1.76 73rd Shot-creating actions 3.97 76th Shot-creating actions (Dead-ball pass) 0.66 87th Shot-creating actions (take-on) 0.11 88th Attempted take-ons 5.29 89th Successful take-ons 1.76 81st Carries into penalty area 2.43 93rd

"£7-8m is the price I'd go for, I think he could really kick on at Leeds. Obviously, Summerville was a top, top player and Manhoef could be a real threat and get the stats up there, but he hasn't proved it just yet. I think he could do that for Stoke.

"I must admit, I really wouldn't want to lose him. If we can get £7-8m, it's a tough one. I wouldn't want to lose him, but maybe we could cash in.

"It would be a loss, but not as big a loss as I think Junho or Burger would be."

Stoke City could increase Million Manhoef valuation following Leeds, Brighton news

Now, Sam is correct in saying Manhoef still has a lot to prove, but Stoke have the opportunity to play hardball and take advantage of Leeds' failure to replace Summerville yet.

From the sales of Archie Gray and Summerville - and most recently, of course, Georginio Rutter's impending £40m switch to Brighton and Hove Albion - Leeds have significant cash at their disposal which is yet to be reinvested into the playing squad, but there's no getting away from the importance of doing so before the window slams shut.

Related Stoke City return unlikely for Wolves right-back Ki-Jana Hoever Hoever does not look set for a third move to the Potteries this summer

The Elland Road faithful are understandably beginning to itch with impatience and a marquee signing, particularly in a position where they must strengthen, could promise to settle the supporters and bring back some optimism for the season, and Stoke should keep this in mind if they are willing to entertain any offers for Manhoef.