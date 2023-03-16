Stoke City performed exceptionally well against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, dominating large stages of the game and arguably deserving to take all three points away from the Riverside.

Boro's lack of quality may have helped them out - but their willingness to press high and stay forward forced the hosts into some of those errors with their midfield playing a key part in their success.

It almost seems unfair to pick out individual players considering it was such a good team performance from the Potters - but the midfield three of Josh Laurent, Ben Pearson and Will Smallbone all played a key role.

Pearson may have given the ball away for Chuba Akpom's goal - but he enjoyed a reasonably decent night overall and allowed Laurent to push further forward.

Having Laurent in a deep position doesn't exactly suit his game because he is often keen to burst forward, something that was apparent when he was at Reading.

With this, having Pearson as a sitter has enabled Laurent to contribute with his energy going forward, something that helped to make a difference for Alex Neil's men on Teesside.

He may not be the most technical player - but his speed on the ball and his ability to carry the ball forward can make him a game-changer - so having Pearson as a starter has been crucial for the Reading man.

And it would be out of order not to give a special mention to Smallbone, who was probably one of the Potters' best players on the night.

Spraying the ball around and getting himself into some excellent positions, almost scoring in the second half, he was another crucial asset in the middle of the park and helped to keep the pressure on Michael Carrick's men who found it difficult to contain the 23-year-old.

Axel Tunazebe and Dujon Sterling, meanwhile, were reasonably solid and the former was only caught out once during the game as he was forced to drag down Ryan Giles during the early stages of the second 45.

But the best defender on the night was Ki-Jana Hoever, who was almost playing as a wing-back in a back four, causing Ryan Giles plenty of problems, being relied on to create and managing to get himself on the scoresheet just before the interval.

The fact he played so high up but didn't have any problems defensively just goes to show how gifted he is - and he's certainly someone who can be a key contributor between now and the end of the season.

But there's just one problem with that. Lots of the names mentioned in this piece including Pearson, Smallbone, Tuanzebe, Sterling and Hoever are only on loan in Staffordshire.

That comes as no surprise considering the number of loan players they have recruited over the past couple of windows.

They needed and still need to abide by the EFL's financial rules so you can understand why they used the loan market quite heavily - but unless they bring in a few of these players permanently in the summer - they face needing to fill the big hole their departures will create.

The midfield balance seems perfect at the moment but that will be destroyed in the summer unless they bring both Pearson and Smallbone back.

Utilising the loan market fully has helped them to bring in some top-quality players - but the Potters may struggle to fill the void that will be created in the summer unless they have a big budget.

With the club no longer having parachute payments though, they aren't likely to fork out huge amounts on players during the next window.