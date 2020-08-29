Stoke City midfielder attracting European interest ahead of 2020/21 season

Besiktas have made an offer of around £1 million in a bid to take Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye back to Turkey.

It looks as though Ndiaye is set to be on his way out of the door at the Potters and it could well be back to Turkey for yet another season.

The midfielder was out on loan for the second-half of the last campaign when he joined Trabzonspor and helped them challenge for the title.

Ndiaye has also played for Galatasaray, the club that the Potters signed the midfielder from back in 2018.

Michael O’Neill will have a lot of decisions to make about incomings and outgoings in the next few weeks, and it appears as though the 29-year-old is set to be on his way despite having two-years left on his current deal at Stoke.

Stoke finished 15th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can find much-needed consistency in their performances heading into the new season.

The Potters are set to take on Millwall in their opening fixture in the second-tier this term, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Michael O’Neill’s side.

The Verdict

It’s not a player that Stoke will miss too much and he hasn’t done much at all during his time at the club, so it’s not a surprise that he’s set to leave and move back to Turkey.

He is clearly better abroad and fits into the Turkish league more than he does in England, and if he is to move back again to Turkey then Stoke will be hoping it is a permanent move this time around.

If they can get some money for the midfielder then that could increase the chances of new signings joining the Potters in the coming weeks ahead of the new season.