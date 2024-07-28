Highlights Mehdi Leris set to leave Stoke City for Serie B side Pisa.

Stoke City will free up space and funds from the wage bill.

Leris may make a big impact in Italian football with Pisa.

Stoke City’s Mehdi Leris is set to return to Italian football as he closes in on a move to join Serie B side Pisa.

The 26-year-old was one of many new faces to join the Potters last summer, and he went on to make 30 appearances in the Championship in the previous campaign.

However, Leris struggled for regular football under Steven Schumacher, and it now seems a departure is on the cards, as Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that a move to Pisa is ‘close’ for the player.

Mehdi Leris set to leave Stoke City

It’s unclear whether this will be a permanent transfer or a loan, but either way, it will free up space and funds from the wage bill as Schumacher continues to reshape the squad ahead of his first full season in charge at the Bet365 Stadium.

Leris is capable of playing down the flanks and as a wing-back or further up the pitch, so his versatility will be missed, but he didn’t always convince in English football.

The Algerian managed just two goals and two assists in the second tier, and whilst he was by no means a poor player, he didn’t exactly make a massive contribution to what was an underwhelming season for Stoke, as they were involved in a relegation fight until a late run saw them pull clear of the bottom three.

Mehdi Leris transfer could suit all parties

Following on from that, you would imagine that the former Sampdoria player is looking to join a club where he can play a more prominent role.

It’s clear he wasn’t going to be a key figure under Schumacher, but Leris should get a lot of game time with Pisa, and he has enough quality to make a big impact in Serie B.

As outlined above, from Stoke’s perspective, they will be removing a wage off the books, and they will be moving on a player who wasn’t key to the plans of the boss moving forward.

So, it’s a deal that should suit all parties, and even though it’s a shame that Leris didn’t show his quality on a consistent basis in Staffordshire, these things happen in football, and he may be more suited to the game in Italy.

Stoke City’s summer transfer plans

As we have referenced, this summer was always going to be very busy for Stoke, with a high turnover of players as they look to bring in new recruits that are ready to play the way that Schumacher wants.

The Potters have been massive underachievers since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018, and they haven’t even come close to bouncing back, which isn’t good enough when you consider the money that has been spent in that time.

So, things need to change, and whilst signing players isn’t always the answer, it’s clear that they need to refresh the squad.

The business they have done so far in the window looks smart, but you would expect plenty more activity involving Stoke over the next five weeks, and there will be a focus on moving players out as much as bringing in new signings.

Stoke start their season with a home game against Coventry City on August 10.