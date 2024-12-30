Carlton Palmer believes Mark Robins should be the primary candidate for Stoke City to fill the managerial vacancy following Narcis Pelach's sacking this week.

After a number of tried-and-tested managers were unsuccessful at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke went for a different approach with the appointment of Pelach, but the inexperienced 36-year-old was unable to change the club's fortunes, and they are now in search of a new manager in the dugout.

Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon that the Potters are ready to put the feelers out for an experienced manager like Steve Cooper, while ex-Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is also in the frame as they look to put a number of poor appointments behind them.

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Mark Robins and David Wagner are two others in the frame, while talk of Cooper and Lee Carsley has been played down. It will be the third manager of the season for Stoke, with Pelach replacing Steve Schumacher and Ryan Shawcross only in takeover charge for the time being.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Stoke City's next boss

Ex-England international and current EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes Robins should be Stoke's primary candidate, given the work he has previously done with Coventry. Although the ex-England international midfielder thinks any of the names in the mix would be strong appointments for the Potters.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "Stoke are languishing in the bottom half of the table and have now released their manager Narcis Pelach.

"They're now looking for a replacement. Some of the names cropping up are David Wagner, Mark Robins, Steve Cooper, and Ryan Lowe.

"All of these managers are really good managers. Like I said at the time, though, I thought it was harsh to get rid of Steve Schumacher. I really do.

"I thought it was harsh. Give him some time. He's proven what he can do at Plymouth. Obviously, we're talking about top candidates here.

"Mark Robins and the job he's done at Coventry, Steve Cooper has left Leicester City and look at them now inside the bottom three, and David Wagner and Ryan Lowe where we know what they have done at Norwich and Preston.

"They would all be good replacements. All of them are capable of working on a shoestring budget.

"They are all capable of using the market and are all very good managers. But who do I think would be the ideal one to manage Stoke City?

"It's a pick of any for me. I think they are all good managers. If you asked me which one I would go for? Maybe I would go for Mark Robins.

"I think at that level, and what he has also achieved at Coventry over the years, I think doing that on a shoestring and rebuilding every season and I think that could make him the perfect fit for Stoke City. "

Stoke City must move swiftly to make appointment

Shawcross has brought back some optimism to the club with this performance against a side chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League in Sunderland, but Stoke must act quickly to ensure they give the new man in charge as long as possible, especially with January on the horizon.

While it’s far too early to suggest he should take over on a permanent basis, this kind of result highlights the quality at the disposal for any potential new name. Stoke are particularly interesting as a team in midfield and attacking areas, and many managers would love to work with the squad they have.

Robins is the standout name, although all of the current linked managers have strong CVs and impressive credentials. Palmer's verdict is accurate regarding Robins, though. Stoke would be appointing someone who could immediately improve their fortunes and who can handle a long-term project as well.