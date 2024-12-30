According to fresh reports, Mark Robins and David Wagner have both been interviewed for the vacant Stoke City head-coach role, as the Potters seek their replacement for sacked boss Narcis Pelach, while neither Steve Cooper or Lee Carsley are reportedly in the frame to take over as it stands.

The Potters have endured a turbulent few months, which began in mid-September, after Steven Schumacher was surprisingly relieved of his head-coach duties by the club, and replaced by rookie Norwich City coach Pelach.

The Spaniard lasted just over three months in the bet365 Stadium dugout, however, after only three wins in 19 games as boss, and now Stoke are after their third permanent head-coach of the season, with club legend Ryan Shawcross currently in charge on an interim basis.

The Telegraph's Midlands football reporter, John Percy, has today claimed, via X, that both ex-Coventry City manager Mark Robins, and former Norwich City and Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner, have each been interviewed by Stoke for their vacant head-coach role, but the process of identifying the best candidate for the job is still ongoing.

Percy has also revealed that Steve Cooper, who was recently sacked by Leicester City, and current England under-21 head-coach Lee Carsley, are both not in contention to take over in the Potteries at this moment in time.

He also states that Stoke can pay some compensation to an already employed manager if the right target emerges, but there would be restrictions on the amount, likely due to potential financial fair play issues.

More to follow...