Highlights Stoke City have held talks with potential candidates, including Michael Beale and Paul Heckingbottom, to replace Alex Neil as their manager.

Jon Dahl Tomasson, the head coach of Blackburn, is also being considered, but it may be difficult to secure his services due to his current club's reluctance to let him go.

Stoke City's priority now is to find a permanent head coach as they look to improve their performance and avoid a relegation battle in the Championship.

Stoke City have held talks with several candidates about replacing Alex Neil, including Michael Beale and Paul Heckingbottom, whilst they are also keen on Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Stoke City start managerial search

After a summer of change, the Potters had hoped to push on during Neil’s first full campaign in charge, but it hasn’t materialised in the way they wanted.

A defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday was a fourth successive loss under the Scotsman, so the decision was made 24 hours later to sack Neil.

Since then, Paul Gallahger has been named as interim boss, and he was in the dugout as Stoke drew 1-1 with Swansea City on Tuesday night.

Now though, the challenge for the hierarchy is to find a permanent head coach, and a host of names have been linked to the vacancy, including former player John Eustace.

However, he isn’t the only name in the frame, as Telegraph reporter John Percy provided an update which outlined several out-of-work candidates, and he also stated that Tomasson is under consideration after his fine work at Ewood Park.

“Stoke have held initial talks with a number of candidates including John Eustace, Michael Beale & Paul Heckingbottom. Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson is admired, plus a number of other contenders from UK and abroad. Usual process, very early stages.”

The appeal of those mentioned is understandable, with Heckingbottom having won promotion with Sheffield United before his sacking last week.

Even though Beale struggled at Rangers, his time with QPR was impressive, and he had developed a reputation as a fine coach who could develop players.

Meanwhile, Eustace is another who is available right now, as he was sacked by Birmingham City this season and replaced by Wayne Rooney. Blues were sixth under his guidance, and their struggles since suggest he was doing great work at St. Andrew’s before his harsh dismissal.

Stoke City Championship Record Since Relegation in 2018 Season Position Points 2018/19 16th 55 2019/20 15th 56 2020/21 14th 60 2021/22 14th 62 2022/23 16th 53 2023/24 (after 21 games) 19th 22

Jon Dahl Tomasson would be a difficult deal for Stoke to do

Bringing in any of those managers would be relatively straightforward as they are out of work, but it would be a different story with Tomasson, who is currently with Championship rivals Blackburn.

The Dane has built a stylish, attacking outfit with Rovers, all on a budget, and he has brought in a lot of young players from the academy to beef up the squad, so it’s no surprise he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Of course, Blackburn would be reluctant to lose their head coach, and a compensation package would need to be agreed between the clubs if Tomasson did want to make the move.

Stoke look to pull clear of relegation trouble

The update indicates no appointment is imminent, which means Gallagher is going to continue to prepare the team ahead of the tough fixture at West Brom on Sunday.

That is the first of five games for the Potters by New Year’s Day, so it’s a crucial part of the Championship season, and Stoke need to get points on the board as they look to pull clear of a relegation battle.