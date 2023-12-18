Highlights Carsley is reportedly ready to make the step up to coaching a senior team, and the Republic of Ireland is believed to be close to securing his signature.

Stoke City are also interested in Carsley, but there are other candidates on their radar as well, including Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher and free agents Tony Mowbray and John Eustace.

Lee Carsley has experience coaching at the England U21 level and has been successful with the team.

Stoke City managerial candidate Lee Carsley is closing in on a move to become the Republic of Ireland's new boss, according to Alan Nixon.

The former midfielder represented the ROI at a senior international level for more than a decade - but is currently in charge of the England U21 team.

Since ending his successful career, which saw him ply his trade for the likes of Birmingham City and Everton, he has been climbing up the coaching ladder, working at an academy level for much of his career and taking caretaker charge of some matches.

He is continuing to work with young players in the present day - and has been successful with the Three Lions - guiding them to the U21 European Championship Trophy following a win over Spain.

His work has allowed him to attract plenty of interest - but it looks as though the Republic of Ireland will be winning the race to secure his signature.

Carsley is reportedly ready to make the step up to a senior team and with the country's Football Association having him on their shortlist, he is now believed to be "closing in" on a switch to them.

They aren't the only side who are interested in him though, with Stoke being linked with a move for the 49-year-old.

Latest Stoke City manager news

The Potters are still in the mix for Carsley, according to Nixon, but there are other candidates on their radar.

It has been reported that Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher could be a potential option for them, but both he and Carsley could cost a fair amount in compensation.

Tony Mowbray and John Eustace are also in the frame - and both wouldn't cost anything in compensation as they are currently free agents.

Paul Heckingbottom is believed to be a "strong candidate" - and following his departure from Sheffield United - he may have a good chance of taking the top job at the bet365 Stadium.

Whoever comes in will need to work with a group of players who are still getting used to each other following their summer rebuild.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Stoke City should carefully consider Lee Carsley

Working in the England youth international setup is much different to working at a club, especially at a senior level.

And it remains to be seen whether Carsley would be able to make this transition.

However, he has operated in a club environment before and is clearly a talented head coach, with the 49-year-old able to cope with the pressure that comes with his current role and squeeze the best out of his team, which resulted in a major trophy win.

Stoke went down the root of getting an experienced manager through the door with Alex Neil, so going with someone who's more inexperienced as a senior club manager could pay dividends.

He's inexperienced at a club level - but Carsley has been coaching for many years now and that will only help him if he makes the move to Stoke.

The former Toffee is someone worth considering.