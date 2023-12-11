Highlights Stoke City are in desperate need of a new manager after a string of poor results and performances in the Championship.

Graham Potter has rejected an offer to become Stoke's new boss, dampening hopes of a former player returning to the club.

John Eustace, former Birmingham City manager, is now the front-runner for the Stoke City job, while Dean Smith and Paul Heckingbottom are also contenders.

Stoke City are on the lookout for a new manager after Alex Neil was sacked on Sunday afternoon after a dismal run of results.

The Potters are 20th in the Championship table, just two points above the relegation zone, and the club's hierarchy are understandably unhappy with recent results and performances.

Championship table - 11/12/2023 Team P W Pts 19. Millwall 20 5 21 20. Stoke City 20 6 21 21. Huddersfield Town 20 4 21 22. QPR 20 5 19 23. Sheffield Wednesday 20 3 13 24. Rotherham United 20 2 13

Saturday's defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday was the final straw for the club and the club are now looking for a new manager to steer the club away from danger. Here's the latest update as Stoke City move to appoint a new boss...

Graham Potter rejects Stoke City job

According to Teamtalk, Graham Potter has rejected an offer to become the Potters' new boss.

It was seen as somewhat ambitious by Stoke to try and appoint Potter, who has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in April, but as a former Stoke player, some at the club thought Potter could be tempted to join the club, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

Potter has rejected a number of clubs in recent times, and it always seemed unlikely that someone of his calibre would join a Championship side battling relegation.

John Eustace favourite to become Stoke City boss

The same report from Teamtalk states that former Birmingham City boss John Eustace is now the front-runner to become the new Stoke City boss.

Eustace was harshly sacked by Birmingham's American owners to make way for Wayne Rooney in a move that has spectacularly backfired so far.

The ex-Birmingham manager spent five years with Stoke as a player and is said to be keen on the job. It would be a solid appointment for Stoke if Eustace was appointed and no doubt that it would be a popular move amongst supporters given his allegiance to Stoke.

Dean Smith and Paul Heckingbottom linked with Stoke City job

Teamtalk have stated that both Dean Smith and Paul Heckingbottom are contenders to take over the club.

Dean Smith has been out of work since May of this year after temporarily taking over as Leicester City boss as they bid to avoid relegation, ultimately being relegated on the final day of the season.

Smith was linked with a move to MLS outfit Charlotte FC in recent times, according to The Athletic, but is said to prefer a move to Stoke.

The former Aston Villa manager has Championship pedigree, winning promotion with Villa in 2019 before taking over at Norwich City.

Paul Heckingbottom also has Championship pedigree, reaching the play-offs with Sheffield United during the 2021/22 season before winning automatic promotion with the Blades last season.

The former Blades boss only left Sheffield United last week after a disappointing start to the club's Premier League campaign. Both Smith and Heckingbottom would be good appointments for Stoke, and it looks as if it's going to be a competitive battle to become the Potters' new boss.