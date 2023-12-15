Stoke City are continuing to search for their new manager, following the sacking of Alex Neil.

Having taken charge of the club in August last year, the Scotsman was sacked on Sunday night, following a run of seven games without a win.

That is a string of results that has seen the Potters drop to 19th in the Championship table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Current Championship standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 19th Stoke City 21 -9 22 20th Millwall 21 -7 21 21st Huddersfield Town 21 -15 21 22nd QPR 21 -11 20 As of 15th December 2023

As a result, it seems vital that the club get things right in their search for a new manager, and there has been plenty of speculation about potential options to take over at the bet365 Stadium.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest news on Stoke City's search for a new manager, right here.

Lee Carsley talks held

One candidate who now looks to have emerged as a potential option to take charge of Stoke City, is Lee Carsley.

The former Everton, Derby and Coventry midfielder has never held a permanent position in senior management, but is currently in charge of England's Under 21s, who guided to the European title at that age level over the summer.

According to reports from BBC 5Live's Aaron Paul, Stoke have now met with the 49-year-old to discuss the possibility of him taking over at the bet365 Stadium, although it remains to be seen whether he will be the one to do that.

Out of work trio in contention

Beyond Carsley, it seems there are plenty of other candidates who may also be in the frame to take over from Neil with the Potters.

According to The Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy, there are a number of contenders for the role both within the UK and abroad, and it is thought that Paul Heckingbottom, Michael Beale and former Stoke midfielder John Eustace have all held initial talks about the job.

Heckingbottom, Beale and Eustace are all currently out of work, having been sacked by Sheffield United, Rangers and Birmingham City respectively since the start of the current campaign.

Pundit sends warning to Stoke over potential Tomasson move

One other potential candidate for the role who currently is in a job, is Jon Dahl Tomasson, with Percy reporting that the Blackburn Rovers head coach is admired by the Potters.

The Dane took over at Ewood Park last summer, and guided the club to a seventh place finish in the Championship, with Blackburn now sitting ninth in the current second-tier table. However, Tomasson is currently at the midway point of a three-year contract with the Lancashire club, something Carlton Palmer believes could be an issue for Stoke, if they attempt to appoint the 47-year-old.

When asked by Football League World whether he thought the Blackburn boss would be a good appointment for the Potters, the former England international admitted that Tomasson has done an impressive job with Blackburn that will likely see him move on in the future.

However, Palmer went onto suggest that since Rovers will not want to let him go, Stoke will have to pay compensation for Tomasson, something he believes takes the Dane out of contention for the role.