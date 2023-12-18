Highlights Lee Carsley, who led England U21s to success, is closing in on the Republic of Ireland managerial role, dealing a blow to Stoke City's pursuit.

Stoke City are continuing their search for Alex Neil’s replacement, after a poor 2023/24 campaign so far.

Neil took charge at the Bet365 Stadium in August of last year and stayed in the role for just over a year, after being sacked on the 10th of December.

The decision was made by the Stoke board after seven games without a win, with their last win coming at the end of October against Middlesbrough.

The Potters have played two game since, with both games ending in a 1-1 draw against Swansea City and West Brom respectively. Those results have meant Stoke have stayed at the bottom end of the Championship table, with them sitting in 19th place on 23 points, just three above the dotted line.

Results haven’t improved much, so Stoke will be keen on getting a new manager through the door as soon as possible and here we have taken a look at the latest news involving that search.

Stoke City suffer Lee Carsley blow

Since Stoke parted ways with Neil have been several names linked to the vacancy, with England U21 manager Lee Carsley being one of the names mentioned.

Carsley had quite a successful playing career, playing for the likes of Birmingham City and Everton and, since retiring, he has started to work his way up the coaching ladder.

The 49-year-old has spent most of his coaching career working with academy players, a role he has seemingly thrived in, especially with England.

Carsley guided the England U21’s to the U21 European Championship Trophy and that success has seemingly put him on the radar of other clubs. As mentioned, it was reported that Carsley had held talks over the Stoke managerial vacancy, but the Potters look set to suffer a blow in that potential pursuit.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Carsley is closing in on the role of becoming Republic of Ireland’s new manager.

Carsley is said to be ready to step up to first team football and is now closing in on the role of becoming Ireland’s new manager.

Stoke City keen on Steven Schumacher

According to a report from Alan Nixon, Stoke have Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher on their radar as they search for Neil’s replacement.

Schumacher has been in the coaching game for a while now, but has only come to light as a manager in recent seasons after taking over Ryan Lowe at Home Park.

Schumacher guided the Pilgrims to the second tier in style last season and their performances have continued in this campaign so much so, that they are not struggling as many would have thought.

This report suggests that Stoke may even try and pursue a move for the Plymouth boss even though the club are in the final round of interviews.

Jon Dahl Tomasson dismisses Stoke City talk

After Stokedeciding to part ways with Neil there have been a number of names linked with the managerial vacancy.

While it was reported by John Percy of the Telegraph, that Stoke are admirers of Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The Dane has done a brilliant job since taking over at Ewood Park, and now he’s spoken about the links to the Stoke vacancy.

He told Lancashire Telegraph: “I think there will always be rumours in this football game. If you know me, I spend 24 hours a day working for Rovers to try and make things better.

“If you look at me as a football player or a coach, rumours are part of this business. There needs to be entertainment, the press need to write something, the press need something and that is normal. It's a great game.

“The passion of the game, people need to be involved. All I can say is that I'm one and a half years into my contract, I signed a three-year deal. I think we are playing with a very clear identity of football which I am proud of, and I know that our Rovers fans like. Rumours are all over the place.

“I think it's always important to have rumours. When I was in Italy, for Milan, I think I got sold 15, 16, 17 times. I stayed there for three years and Italy at that time was even more crazy. It's part of the game, that's normal.”