Alex Neil was dismissed as Stoke City manager on Sunday evening following a fourth league defeat in a row.

The Potters have struggled for form this season, with the team sitting 20th place in the table after Neil’s final game last weekend.

Paul Gallagher has been placed in charge of the team on an interim basis while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Gallagher oversaw a 1-1 draw at home to Swansea City on Tuesday night to end the side’s losing run.

An 89th minute equaliser from Harry Darling gave the Welsh outfit a point on their visit to the Bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City manager search latest

Last five Stoke City managers - win percentage Manager Wins Win percentage Paul Lambert 2 13.33 Gary Rowett 9 31.03 Nathan Jones 6 15.79 Michael O'Neill 55 38.46 Alex Neil 22 32.84

Gallagher could yet still be in charge for this weekend’s clash with West Brom on Sunday, where the team will be hoping to end a seven game winless run.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the club’s search for a new manager…

John Eustace spotted

Former Birmingham City manager John Eustace watched Stoke’s draw with Swansea from the stands of the Bet365 Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 44-year-old is one of several names that has been linked with the vacancy.

Eustace also spent five years with the club as a player, featuring over 70 times for the team between 2003 and 2008.

However, it remains to be seen whether he was watching Stoke as a fan or as a potential new hire.

According to Teamtalk, the former Blues boss is leading the race to take the reins of the first team squad.

Paul Heckingbottom, Dean Smith and Tony Mowbray have also been mentioned as candidates.

But Smith’s candidacy is likely over now following news of his next step in management.

The former Aston Villa boss has reached an agreement with US outfit Charlotte FC to take over as their latest manager.

Smith has been out of work for over a year since departing Norwich City in October 2022, and is now leaving English football behind for a move to America.

We’ll never know now if Stoke would have approached Smith with an offer, with the 52-year-old off the table for the Championship side.

Tomasson chances revealed

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson had his odds slashed by bookies regarding the Stoke vacancy in recent days.

However, according to Elliott Jackson, there have been no suggestions from within the club that the Potters are pursuing a move for the Dane.

Tomasson led Rovers to a seventh place finish in his first campaign at Ewood Park, and has earned praise for his work with the club

The 47-year-old remains in charge of the Lancashire outfit, so they would require some form of compensation to agree to letting Tomasson go, should Stoke make an approach for him to replace Neil.