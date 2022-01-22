Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill makes ‘cutthroat’ transfer admission about his squad

Michael O’Neill has admitted that he’s prepared to be cutthroat with his squad if he spots a chance to add more players in this transfer window.

Stoke have already made four new signings this month, with Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Lewis Baker and most recently 19-year-old forward Jaden Philogene-Bidace from Aston Villa all joining.

Danny Batth and Leo Ostigaard have already left the club while other players have now been pushed down the pecking order at the bet365 Stadium.

With Stoke needing to improve results to break into the playoffs, it’s left no room for sentiment for O’Neill as he told the Stoke Sentinel: “You have to constantly upgrade your team and upgrade your squad. It means some lads get disappointed and some lads fall out of the team and some lads who were maybe on the bench are no longer on the bench.

“But that’s the nature of football and I always say to the players that it’s never personal, it’s about making sure that we continue to improve the squad.”

However, whilst additions are needed, O’Neill has admitted that funds are limited: “It’s a balancing act at this minute in time. We don’t have the ability to spend money that we did when we first came into the Championship or even subsequently when the previous manager was here. Our net spend is in the black.

“That’s going forward, we’ll operate in that way to build the squad. There’s not an issue with that but it takes more time to do it.”

Stoke are currently eighth in the Championship table, four points off the top six, ahead of their clash wth league leaders Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

It’s a frustrating update from Stoke given their circumstances this season. They’ve had a number of injuries to key players which has ultimately meant they’ve needed to add to their squad as a necessity rather than an option.

Poor spending in the past is clearly holding Stoke back as they’re having to be smarter with who they bring in rather than chucking millions at incomings.

Even so, the pedigree of those arriving at the club means they do look to be getting some rather impressive deals done in the circumstances.

As a result, if they can get new players integrated with the current group, as well as welcome back the players with long term injuries, Stoke will have an even deeper squad ready for a playoff push in the second half of the season.