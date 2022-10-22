Stoke City manager Alex Neil identifies worrying trend he wants to eradicate

Stoke City manager Alex Neil is hoping to find the right balance to his side conceding early goals after identifying it as a major issue.

Neil has endured a difficult start to life at the Bet365 Stadium but has seen major improvements in recent games despite losing to Rotherham in midweek.

However, in order to progress he has identified the need to stop conceding early goals. The Potters have conceded five and scored once in the opening 15 minutes of matches so far this season with those early goals proving costly.

They went onto lose against Millwall, Reading, Watford and Rotherham and needing a last minute equaliser to grab a point against Swansea.

This ensures a balance needs to be struck for the side, something Neil is all too aware of. Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel, he said: “Unfortunately for us, we’ve conceded in those moments too often and then we chase the game.

“We need to find a way to compete in that first five or 10 minutes to get that superiority without being vulnerable. That comes through making good decisions with the ball, without the ball. We’ll certainly get better at that.”

Neil knows his side haven’t been starting games poorly, but just conceding early and sometimes against the run of play, as he added: “I’m conscious of the fact that we haven’t started all games poorly. If you look at the Swansea game when we conceded, we started really, really brightly and should score before they score.

“It’s about those moments when you’re on top and you impose yourself, making sure you can damage them more than they will damage you.”

Stoke, who are currently 16th in the Championship, will be looking to rectify this issue when they host Coventry this afternoon.

The Verdict

It’s an issue that perhaps precedes Neil and one he has been left with to solve. In addition to that, he’s still finding things out about his side and it will take time to get right.

Neil sides have always been well balanced and disciplined and it will be no different at Stoke when he finally finds that settled blend.

However, they are improving, they are getting better and they are starting to control games which is a significant step forward after the Watford defeat.