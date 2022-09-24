Stoke City man secures temporary transfer move away

Stoke City goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu has joined National League outfit Southend United on a loan deal until January.

The 21-year-old joined the Potters from Royal Excel Mouscron in 2019 and had a spell at Crawley Town in the first half of last season, although he didn’t get the game time he would’ve wanted.

Since then, Nna Noukeu has been playing for the development sides with the Potters but it was announced today that another move has been sorted, with the youngster linking up with the Shrimpers in the fifth tier.

Injury issues to number one Steve Arnold have left the side short in the goalkeeping department, so Nna Noukeu’s arrival will give the side more depth and quality as they prepare for what will be a busy period over the next few weeks and months.

Nna Noukeu’s new side are in action against Wealdstone today, so the new recruit’s first game is likely to come up against Yeovil at Roots Hall next weekend.

Alex Neil has Jack Bonham and Josef Bursik as the two options ahead of the Cameroonian at the Bet365 Stadium.

The verdict

This is a move that makes sense for all parties as playing competitive football is obviously going to do more for Nna Noukeu’s development than playing with the U23s.

As well as that, it will take the keeper out of his comfort zone in terms of he will have to move away and play at a club that won’t have the facilities that he is used to at Stoke.

So, it’s a good opportunity for him to impress over the next few months and it will be interesting to see how it goes.

