Stoke City man poised for January departure

Tottenham are expected to recall Cameron Carter-Vickers from his loan spell with Stoke City in January as they look to move the centre-back out on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old linked up with the Potters at the start of the season but it has been a campaign to forget for the player and the club so far.

Carter-Vickers has featured in just 12 games this season, with the Staffordshire outfit currently bottom of the Championship at the halfway stage.

However, the American international has found himself out of favour under new boss Michael O’Neill, who has not included him in the matchday squad for the past four fixtures.

Therefore, a return could be on the cards and Football Insider have revealed that Spurs are planning on recalling the defender in the New Year.

They add that Jose Mourinho is happy to let Carter-Vickers then leave on a permanent basis and it will take a fee in the region of £4m to land the player, who is entering the final 18 months of his contract with the Londoners.

The verdict

In truth, this is something that seems to suit all parties. O’Neill needs to trim the Stoke City squad in the New Year and this could be one of many departures.

From Carter-Vickers’ perspective, he simply needs to be playing regularly and that’s not going to happen with the Potters or at Spurs, so securing a permanent move elsewhere makes sense.

Unfortunately for the player, things just haven’t worked out in the past six months and he won’t be missed too much by Stoke.

