Stoke City man makes transfer admission involving Reading

Newly signed Stoke City defender Liam Moore has told Stoke-on-Trent Live that he is already keen on a permanent stay with the club following his loan move from Reading.

The 29-year-old completed a deadline day switch to the Bet365 Stadium from the Royals and is now looking to make an instant impact for his mew side moving forwards.

Moore was slowly frozen out at Reading by Veljko Paunovic and was even stripped as the captaincy as his career with the Berkshire club slowly unravelled before he made this move to the Potters.

Speaking recently after the deal was completed, Moore was quick to emphasise that he would love to stay with the Potters permanently moving into the future:

“The manager said not to see it as a trial and to just do what I do but for me personally, to walk through the doors, see the training ground, meeting the lads, this is something that I’d like to make more long-term.

“It’s down to me to make the club make that want to happen.”

Moore has played over 230 games for Reading and was amongst some of the club’s most experienced player’s at the time of his departure.

He currently has one year left to run on his contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Verdict

The Potters had been in the market for a centre back for a good while and in the end they brought in someone who has the ability to stand in for Harry Souttar.

Moore has a wealth of Premier League and Sky Bet Championship experience and will only help to improve this Stoke squad.

It is clear that Michael O’Neill really believes in his ability, so it is up to the 29-year-old to prove that he is worthy of a longer stay with the Stoke-on-Trent outfit.

Moving forwards the centre back is certainly well in control of his own destiny.