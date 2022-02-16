Stoke City man makes transfer admission involving Man City

Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis has told Stoke-on-Trent Live that his main aim is to win games with Stoke City rather than just developing his own game.

The 20-year-old centre back joined the Potters on loan until the end of the season from City last month and has quickly settled into life well at the Bet365 Stadium under the guidance of Michael O’Neill.

Harwood-Bellis has excelled alongside veteran centre back Phil Jagielka and is clearly determined to help the Stone-on-Trent side finish as high up the Sky Bet Championship table as possible.

Speaking about his move recently, the centre back was very honest about his motivations at present:

“That’s my aim, not just come here as a loan player for my own development. I’ve come here top win football games for Stoke City.”

Harwood-Bellis is certainly learning well off the likes of Jagielka, Liam Moore and James Chester, with the experienced trio passing on as much as they can to the youngster that is said to be held in high regard by Pep Guardiola.

The defender has previously spent time out on loan with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Anderlecht.

The Verdict

This was a good move for the defender on paper when he chose to cut short his spell in Belgium and it has certainly paid off for him so far in terms of the minutes that he has had on the pitch.

He continues to go from strength to strength and certainly appears to be gaining in confidence at a level of football that he is no stranger too because of his time at Blackburn.

O’Neill is great at getting the best out of young players and this is yet another example of his good work at present.

The way that Stoke has coped with the absence of Harry Souttar has to be applauded.