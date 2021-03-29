Stoke City man joins Leeds & WBA stars in receiving punishment for protocol breach

Stoke City’s Rabbi Matondo is one of three players who has been sent home from international duty with Wales after breaking a curfew in the team hotel.

Three members of the Cymru senior national squad have been released from the Welsh camp today after breaching FAW protocol. — FA WALES (@FAWales) March 29, 2021

The 20-year-old only joined Stoke City in January, on loan from Schalke, but he has struggled to make an impact in Staffordshire, with injuries impacting his progress.

Nevertheless, the talented winger has still been called up by Wales, and he played 80 minutes as the team beat Mexico in a friendly on Saturday.

However, The Athletic have now revealed that Matondo, along with Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts and West Brom’s Hal Robson-Kanu were outside their hotel rooms after curfew, which was enough for the coaching staff to send them home.

The update states that there’s no indication the trio broke the Covid-19 rules that are in place, but it has clearly angered the coaching staff, who are preparing for tomorrow’s game with the Czech Republic.

Now, the players will return to their clubs, meaning Matondo will be working for the remainder of the week with Michael O’Neill as he looks to impress to force his way into the boss’ plans for the fixture at Bristol City on Good Friday.

The verdict

This is a big blow for all three players, because the game tomorrow is a massive one as Wales look to reach the World Cup in Qatar next year.

In truth, it’s unlikely that any of the three would’ve started, but they could’ve had a role to play from the bench.

Whilst it doesn’t seem a massive breach, the players will have known they were in the wrong, and ultimately they are the ones to miss out as they can’t help their country in the big game.

