Stoke City man issues update on his fitness after fresh agreement confirmed

Stoke City midfielder Jordan Thompson has revealed that he is hopeful of returning to action in time for Northern Ireland’s international matches at the start of this summer.

Thompson has featured just 18 times for Stoke in the Championship this season, having seen his campaign ravaged by injury, that has now ruled him out for the final two games of the Potters’ season.

However, it was still announced earlier this week that the midfielder has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with Stoke, securing his future at the Bet365 Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Now it seems as though Thompson is hoping to be back in action with plenty of time before the start of pre-season, with the 25-year-old aiming to feature for Northern Ireland in early June.

Providing an update on the progress of his recovery, Thompson told Stoke’s official website: “I’ve been doing a wee bit of running on the machine over the last couple of days and hopefully I can do some outside over the next few days.

“Then I can take it from there and hopefully pick it up. I’ll be fine for pre-season. There are games for Northern Ireland in the summer and I can aim even to get back for those. It’d be 10 or so days away with the squad so we’ll see how it goes.”

As things stand, Stoke sit 12th in the Championship table, out of the race for the play-offs going into their penultimate game of the season away at Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather encouraging update from a Stoke City perspective.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Thompson, who has seen the impact he has been able to have limited by injuries, which will not have helped the Potters’ below par attempts to secure a top six spot.

However, with Northern Ireland’s international games coming early in the summer, it seems it may not be long until Thomson is back in action again.

That does at least mean he should be back in plenty of time for pre-season, giving him the chance to be ready to make an immediate impact when the 2022/23 campaign begins.